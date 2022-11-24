Thanksgiving Football Open Thread

In a few hours we’re all going to be in the same position: stuffed full of turkey and sides, sitting, unable to move and thanking the great Durga that you decided to put on those relaxed fit sweatpants this morning.

While you’re recovering from your digestive period, and bobbing in and out of consciousness, you might as well have some football on the ol’ TV tube.

So here’s our lineup for this Thanksgiving:

11:30 a.m. CST - Buffalo Bills (7-3) at Detroit Lions (4-6) on CBS

3:30 p.m. CST - New York Giants (7-3) at Arlington Cowboys (7-3) on Fox

7:20 p.m. CST - New England Patriots (6-4) at Minnesota Vikings (8-2) on NBC

Here are my can’t miss (can totally miss, don’t listen to him) picks for today’s games:

Have a happy Thanksgiving and we’ll catch you back here for more Houston Texans football.

Enjoy the games, y’all.