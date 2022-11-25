LISTEN: Expectations vs. Reality and Texans vs. Dolphins

Colton Molesky, Cory DLG, and Producer Nico prepare for week 12 in the NFL, where the Houston Texans are taking on the Miami Dolphins. Before diving into the battle on South Beach, the trio discusses the rumblings around Lovie Smith from the fanbase and the problems of expectations vs. reality. Everyone closes out with some picks.

