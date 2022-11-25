Another turkey overdose is in the books. Hopefully you and yours had a wonderful holiday full of magical memories. For the rest of us, at least there’s football.

Unfortunately, if you fall into that camp, and the Texans are your side dish of choice, this weekend is likely to serve up another unappetizing loss.

The Miami Dolphins are on a roll, no pun intended, and dishing out losses to opponents like second helpings. The Texans are busy doing everything they can to avoid the appearance of a team tanking at all costs.

What that means? Expect the Dolphins to have an easy victory on their way to fighting with the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East crown. Meanwhile, the Texans will continue to widen their lead in the race for the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will have an even easier day, as Houston’s #1 draft pick, Derek Stingley Jr. is no expected to play.

Texans didn't practice but estimated participation has Derek Stingley Jr. (Hamstring) not practicing again. He is not expected to play against Dolphins. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 24, 2022

On the other side, veteran backup quarterback Kyle Allen will get the starting nod for Houston. Many of you might hope he’ll do better than Davis Mills, odds of that happening this weekend are pretty slim. But, there is something to be said for a new quarterback in a system lacking any useful game tape for opposing defenses to dissect.

Davis Mills is 3-17-1 as a starter



Kyle Allen is 7-10 as a starter



They both have just one win at NRG Stadium pic.twitter.com/3HhW1z98eQ — Drew (@IndepthTexans) November 23, 2022

Quick Hits: Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins Preview

Texans lead all-time series, 8-2

STREAKS: Dolphins have won 2 of last 3

LAST GAME: 11/7/21: Texans 9 at Dolphins 17

LAST GAME AT SITE: 11/7/21

Houston Texans Stats

QB DAVIS MILLS had 1st-career rush TD last week. Aims for his 3rd in row on road with 300+ pass yards & TD pass.

RB DAMEON PIERCE (rookie) has 75+ scrimmage yards in each of his 1st 5 career road games & aims for his 5th in row on road with 100+ scrimmage yards. Leads all rookies with 780 rush yards & 915 scrimmage yards. Can become 3rd rookie in franchise history (Steve Slaton & Domanick Williams) with 1,000+ scrimmage yards.

WR BRANDIN COOKS led team with 70 rec. yards last week. Has 4+ catches in 6 of his past 7 on road. Has 6+ catches & 50+ rec. yards in 2 of his 3 career games vs. Mia. Needs 39 rec. yards for 9th-straight 500+ yard season.

WR NICO COLLINS aims for his 3rd in row with 5+ receptions.

DL JERRY HUGHES had sack & FF in his last game vs. Mia. (10/31/21 w/ Buf.). Has 3

sacks & 4 TFL in his past 4 on road.

LB CHRISTIAN KIRKSEY has 5+ tackles in each of his 1st 10 games in 2022.

LB CHRISTIAN HARRIS (rookie) aims for his 5th in row with 5+ tackles.

DB JONATHAN OWENS had 10 tackles last week & has 7 games with 10+ tackles in

2022, tied-most in NFL. Has 10+ tackles in 4 of his 5 road games in 2022 & aims for

his 3rd in row on road with 10+ tackles. Ranks 2nd among DBs with 90 tackles.

DB JALEN PITRE has 5+ tackles in 4 of his 5 career road games & ranks 2nd among

rookie DBs with 69 tackles.

DB STEVEN NELSON had FR in his last game vs. Mia. (10/28/19 w/ Pit.).

DB DESMOND KING tied his career high with 10 tackles last week.

Miami Dolphins Stats

QB TUA TAGOVAILOA completed 25 of 32 atts. (78.1 pct.) for 285 yards & 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 135 rating in Week 10 & joined HOFer Kurt Warner (Weeks 3-5, 1999) as only QBs ever with 275+ pass yards, 3+ TD passes & 135+ rating in 3 straight games. Leads NFL with 118.4 rating in 2022. Is 8-0 with 12 TDs vs. 2 INTs for 105.7 rating in his past 8 home starts.

RB JEFF WILSON had 143 scrimmage yards (119 rush, 24 rec.) & 16th-career rush TD in Week 10. Aims for his 3rd in row with TD. Has career highs in scrimmage yards (774) & rush yards (638) in 2022.

RB RAHEEM MOSTERT had 87 scrimmage yards (65 rush, 22 rec.) & rush TD in Week 10. Aims for his 3rd in row at home with TD & 3rd in row overall with rush TD.

WR TYREEK HILL aims for his 3rd in row with rec. TD & 8th in row with 5+ catches. Needs 52 rec. yards for 3rd-straight & 4th-career season with 1,200+ rec. yards. Needs rec. TD to become 4th player ever (Gary Clark, Larry Fitzgerald & HOFer Marvin Harrison) with 50+ catches & 5+ rec. TDs in each of 1st 7 career seasons.

WR JAYLEN WADDLE has rec. TD in 2 of his past 3 overall & 85+ rec. yards in 3 of his past 4 at home. Had 8 catches for 83 yards in last meeting.

LB JAELAN PHILLIPS aims for his 4th in row at home with 0.5+ sacks.

LB MELVIN INGRAM aims for his 3rd in row with sack.

LB JEROME BAKER had 7 tackles, TFL & PD in Week 10. Aims for his 4th in row with

5+ tackles. Had 7 tackles & INT in last meeting.

CB XAVIEN HOWARD had FR in Week 10. Has 4 PD in 5 home games in 2022.

S JEVON HOLLAND has 5+ tackles in 3 of his past 4 at home. Had INT in last meeting.

Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins Prediction

It’s time for this week’s Quick Hits Prediction. No stats, scientific analysis, game film breakdown or any other such logical process was used in arriving at this guess. It’s all gut feeling baby.

Houston Texans 13

Miami Dolphins 30

There you have it. All the stats and quick predictions for this week.