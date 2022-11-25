Texans vs. Dolphins: Starting Cornerback Ruled OUT

The Houston Texans are coming off another loss to the Washington Commanders and will fly to Miami this Sunday to face the red hot Dolphins led by quarterback Tua tagovailoa.

Texans quarterback Davis Mills will be benched this week and Kyle Allen will take his place. Mills has struggled all season long and the team is in desperate need of a spark.

Here is a look at the Houston Texans Friday injury report:

Did Not Participate / Out:

CB Derek Stingley Jr. (Hamstring)

Full Participation:

DT Maliek Collins (Chest)

LB Neville Hewitt (Hamstring)

The Houston Texans are going to be relatively healthy entering their matchup with the Dolphins in Miami.

The Texans cornerbacks faired pretty well against the Washington Commanders last week without Stingley, but will face an entirely different challenge this weekend against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

It is safe to say that the Texans will be missing their talented rookie cornerback this weekend.