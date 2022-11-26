How to watch Texans vs. Dolphins in Week 12

The good news is the Houston Texans are done facing NFC East teams for a while; and by “a while” I mean two weeks until the Texans face the last team in that division. So for a nice water break, the Texans are going to play against a...um...suddenly resurgent Miami Dolphins team.

I think we as a fanbase need to have a word with whoever is scheduling Texans games over at the NFL. It seems like all the Texans have faced this year is resurgent teams like the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, and now the Dolphins.

This is some nonsense, I’ll tell you what. I want to speak to the scheduling manager’s manager*.

But enough about that, let’s see which Texans fans among us will be lucky enough to watch the Texans lose to the Dolphins in the comfort of their own home.

Time to consult the big board, brought to you by 506 Sports.

This is the CBS single game map for Sunday. Here’s the breakdown:

Red: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (BESFs) (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)

Yellow: Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton)

Orange: Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely)

Blue: Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals (LATE) (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green)

Green: Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks (LATE) (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta)

Aside from the usual suspects, Lubbock and most of Alabama will be rewarded with Houston Texans football. Lucky them! The downside is that we get the Dedes/Feely announcing team which is as good an argument for going to the bar and watching with the game on mute than anything I can come up with.

Here are the options for your viewing/listening pleasure on Sunday:

What: Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL.

When: Sunday, November 26, 12:05 CST

TV: CBS (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely)

Radio: KILT Sports Radio 610 AM

Live Stream: Paramount Plus

Follow On: CBS Sports App

Game Odds (per DraftKings Sportsbook)

The Texans started the week as 12 point underdogs and now they’re at 14. Not...uh...not an ideal situation.

Enjoy the game, y’all. Go Texans.

*This is a funny joke. Please do not ever, EVER ask to see the manager for anything.