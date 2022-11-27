Countdown to Kickoff: Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins

Good morning all you guys and gals and non-binary pals, and welcome to Week 12. And just like the rest of the season so far, your Houston Texans are slated to be underdogs (massive underdogs in this case) against a really problematical Miami Dolphins team that is feeling itself.

But that’s okay. We’ve got culture on our side. Or we did until Easterby got ousted. So...do we still have a culture now? This is just one of the many questions you can ponder while watching what is likely, but by no means guaranteed, to be another Texans outing.

But enough about that, let’s make some sports picks that are sure to not pay off.

*Please do not take financial advice from a football blog.

As you can see, I took the Texans with the points. Because while you should never, under any circumstances, take the money line with the Texans, the Texans typically lose relatively close games, so even a two touchdown spread is a very tempting bet to make.

Enjoy the game, y’all.

Go Texans.