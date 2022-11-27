Houston Texans fall to Miami Dolphins, drop to 1-9-1

The Houston Texans (1-9-1) are heading back home disappointed after a 30-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins (8-3).

The week began with drama over the quarterback position. Maybe coach Lovie Smith was going to make a change. Davis Mills and Kyle Allen split the reps during the week and then with the Friday news dump, Smith made the announcement that the team was moving to Allen. The Texans’ faithful came into the game with a sliver of hope as maybe the offense would look better.

Then, the first half happened. The Dolphins clearly focused on shutting Dameon Pierce down and dared Allen to beat them. That clearly didn’t happen. Instead the offense looked about as lifeless as it had the previous month under Mills. There was a horrible interception that Miami returned deep into Texans territory. There was a fumble return for a touchdown.

The Dolphins passing game picked apart the Texans defense to the tune of 200+ yards in the first half alone. For yet another game, the game was virtually over by the end of the first quarter. When the half-time gun sounded, the Texans were down 30-0 and getting ready for second half garbage time.

The good news is that if the Texans do anything well it is garbage time. They took a 30-0 deficit and turned it into a 30-15 game midway through the fourth quarter. Kyle Allen completed 14 straight passes at one point in the second half. The defensive line even got in a few sacks in the third quarter. It was just enough for a cock-eyed optimist to have some things to point to after the game.

Unfortunately, the Texans’ comeback bid stalled out in the fourth quarter as Allen through an interception late to stall out their final drive. The veteran finished with 215 yards passing and a touchdown to Jordan Akins. He also finished with two interceptions.

The Texans move to 1-9-1 as they play the Cleveland Browns next week when you know who returns to town.