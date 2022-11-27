Week 13 Opening Odds for Browns at Texans

Let’s be honest, we’ve all had this game circled on the schedule for a number of reasons. We know why. We don’t need to say why. Because we don’t talk about Deshaun.

I don’t normally drop the curtain like this but for Week 13, we bought a literal blackboard and this has been written on it 100 times. Because we do not talk about Deshaun.

So why are we not talking about Deshaun here? Because it’s the opening odds for the return of What’s-His-Face to Houston since all the unpleasantness that he caused in the last couple of years.

Houston Texans home games have been, to put it kindly, underpopulated so far this season. And for good [kitten]ing reason too. But, with What’s-His-Face returning, I call upon all Texans fans, die hard and casual alike, to put aside whatever antipathy you feel toward the Texans, use whatever season tickets you have (please don’t buy Texans tickets if you can avoid it) and fill the stadium for this one game to give What’s-His-Face the welcome he deserves.

But enough about What’s-His-Face, this is a post about opening odds for the Houston Texans/Cleveland Browns game coming up on Sunday. So with no further ado, here are the opening odds for the game.

In the span of five days the Texans have lost an additional point and a half to the Browns and a half a point on the over/under. I can only imagine after the debacle in South Florida against the Miami Dolphins, that line is only going to expaaaaaaaaaaand; especially if the Texans run Kyle Allen out again under center.

Favored: Cleveland Browns (-7)

Underdog: Houston Texans (+7)

Over/Under: 44.5

Moneyline: Cleveland Browns (-315)

Moneyline: Houston Texans (+260)

Yep, underdogs again. But if the Texans were to pick one game to get their only other win of the season, I live and hope that it is against the Browns and especially against What’s-His-Face.

But I won’t hold my breath.

Kickoff is Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:05 p.m. CST

And remember: