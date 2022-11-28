Houston Texans kick off Kyle Allen era: Hair of the Dog Week 12 - Texans at Dolphins

“The more things change, the more they stay the same.”
“Rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.”
“BOHICA”
We all have our favorite cliches/catchphrases that describe a situation where no matter what you do, not matter how to try to manage/mitigate it, the same, negative end result emerges. It is common occurrence in life, and it is an all too common occurrence for the Houston Texans in 2022. The team decided that it was time to move on from Davis Mills as the starting quarterback, allowing backup Kyle Allen to get a chance to see what he could do. Never mind he was not named the starter until Friday, and he was splitting precious practice reps with Mills, reps that if he was going to be the starter, he (Allen) should have been taking.
Ultimately, it would make little difference in this game. Miami blasted Houston early and often, and by the time the 3rd quarter rolled around, it was 30-0. It could and perhaps should have been a greater deficit, but then Miami thought it would be charitable, or more a troll, to just put in the backups mid-way through the 3rd and see the game out. Houston almost made Miami sweat a little, but then the Houston Texans of 2022 did what they have been doing all year ... lost.
Yes, your Battle Red Blog masthead weathered this game (ideally so you wouldn’t have to) and as always, we had our real-time takes on the matter. Also included were discussions about money, life and the age-old question of who would win in a fight: a cat, or a wasp? As always, swear words are replaced with [KITTEN], so as to make this a little more suitable for work, unless your co-workers realize you are reading about the Texans. In that case, they then report you to HR for introducing corrupting material to corporate resources.
With that, on with the ‘Dog:
vballretired
Okay no Eno Benjamin. Someone explain this to me like I’m a five year old.
Much happier that Burkhead is still the backup. Why bring in a superior back when you got ‘em
Patrick
Cal McNair wanted someone to play video games against, maybe, I dunno.
I like to imagine Cal wanted to get Kyler Murray so they could play Call of Duty II with him but Caserio haggled until they settled on Eno Benjamin because Cal is dumb and doesn’t know any better.
FIRST QUARTER
TEXANS POSSESSION
vballretired
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss
Patrick
CHUM CHUM CHUM CHUM
Well...Allen’s at least more mobile than Mills.
vballretired
Joe Sideline the intended receiver
DOLPHINS POSSESSION
vballretired
A three and out. Shocking.
Sadly our defense is just a little less talented than theirs
Patrick
Sad but not surprising.
Aw, [Durga], I’m gonna have to hear Craig Robinson sing about Burger King all day, aren’t I? That might be worse than the Texans game.
vballretired
It’s debatable
Patrick
I know. That’s how bad it is!
vballretired
All hail penalty defense
Come on Tampa. The one week I root for you
Patrick
Next week’s the Browns game.
vballretired
The true no lose scenario
Patrick
No, because unless it ends in a tie, one of our draft picks is going to take a hit next year.
vballretired
Thinking of the reverse of that U2 line “they got with nothing to lose and nothing left to win.”
Patrick
Ahhhhhh, now I get it.
I’m starting to feel personally attacked by those “turning into your dad” ads.
vballretired
Way ahead of you, one was actually wearing a shirt I own..
DOLPHINS FIELD GOAL: MIAMI 3 – HOUSTON 0
TEXANS POSSESSION
vballretired
A very Texans return on that kickoff
Patrick
I don’t know what that return was, but don’t do that anymore.
A FIRST DOWN IN THE FIRST QUARTER!
Patrick
It’s a Black Friday miracle!
vballretired
It’s almost as if teams have figured out that Pierce is all we got
Patrick
They’re daring Allen to try and beat them in the air.
vballretired
Hahahahahahahahahaha
Patrick
[KITTEN], Mills would’ve at least thrown that away.
vballretired
Would he have? But would he have?
Patrick
...maybe?
I just remember seeing a whole lot of that back when Allen was at UH. It didn’t...uh...usually end great.
vballretired
Are we destined for the Jeff Driskel experience?
Patrick
Just strike me dead now if we are.
Bucs just tied the Browns.
DOLPHINS POSSESSION
Kenneth L
This game is an ick
Our offense is horrific
Patrick
I love that Texans Iron Man costume complete with mask.
vballretired
I loved the whole “we aren’t naming a starting QB because it gives us a competitive advantage” Lovie should do the national poker circuit because if you can say that with a straight face you can lie to anyone
Patrick
It’s Kyle Allen, they’re trying to make him do stuff.
I watch Tua’s rise in Miami and remember all the trade talk for What’s His Face and realize that Tua would never develop as a QB if he had been traded here during all that mess.
vballretired
I honestly don’t see any way Lovie is not one and done
Patrick
Well, is Josh McCown busy? That would probably extend his contract.
Fourth and one and they convert like it’s nothing.
vballretired
Nice competitive defense there
Patrick
Oh swell, who’s hurt now?
vballretired
Harris out
Patrick
ALREADY!?
He just got off the injured list.
vballretired
He walked off if that’s any consolation
Patrick
itssomething.png
vballretired
Touchdown Dolphins
DOLPHINS TOUCHDOWN, DOLPHINS LEAD 10-0
Patrick
Time to start drinking.
vballretired
Pending extra point
Patrick
Gotta admit though that was a nice throw by Tua.
vballretired
Yeah and nice controlled scrambling
l4blitzer
Glad to see the Texans are getting off to the start we all expected.
vballretired
Yet in a non-snarky moment I wanted to see this. Needed definitive proof that coaching is a serious issue
TEXANS POSSESSION
Patrick
This is how I know that hell isn’t real or isn’t going to be that big a deal when I get down there. After millennia of torture and pain, you start to just feel like it’s all sort of ho-hum, seen it before, done it before. And in a weird way the pain becomes almost familiar and then hell completely loses its purpose.
Wait, again?
Kenneth L
Defense is now falling a part
l4blitzer
Using my ESPN to predict the first INT for Allen I guess
vballretired
Allen not told until Friday…Durga what a kitten show this team is
Patrick
Wow, that Jerry Hughes kick is the best hit the Texans have made all season.
At this point, I’m starting to wonder if what Miami is doing is like the NFL equivalent of putting the bumpers in the gutters when you’re bowling.
vballretired
Hahahahahahahahahaha
Patrick
Like they’re TRYING to make it harder for themselves.
l4blitzer
AH, the first ill-timed penalty of the day.
A pity penalty from Miami? Ok
Patrick
We gained yards!
vballretired
McRay out there
They looked at our groupthink this week and said,”here, hold my beer.”
Patrick
For those of you wondering if the offense could be worse, the answer is a resounding and unequivocal “yes.”
vballretired
Wouldn’t a commercial for Durga be great?
Patrick
Look at all those cocaine speedboats.
DOLPHINS POSSESSION
l4blitzer
I think the US Government is looking into using game footage of the Texans offense for “enhanced interrogation techniques”
vballretired
It’s being dropped by our war planes in Iraq
l4blitzer
Gee, this Hill guy is fast. Let’s give him a lot of space to run.
vballretired
Maybe interspersed with some David Culley press conference footage
END OF 1st QUARTER. Aquatic Mammals 10 - Land Based Agricultural Creatures 0
vballretired
Here come the Bears
That’s Peterman at QB for them
l4blitzer
He is about the only QB who would be worse than any on the Texans
Patrick
And it’s raining, oh my [DURGA], I want to watch the Peterman game instead.
vballretired
Sorry Trevor Semien. False alarm
Patrick
Can we become Jets fans for today so we can watch and make fun of Nate Peterman all day?
Oh [DURGA][KITTEN], don’t play with my heart like that VB.
l4blitzer
I second the motion
vballretired
That’s on me fellas
l4blitzer
Well, you are on notice. No declaration of Peterman sighting unless he is actually lined up under center
vballretired
I have to do better
Patrick
After the game, we’re going to go look at the film of this HOTD and make some adjustments.
But you’re still battlefightin’ and I respect and appreciate that.
l4blitzer
A stop? Are the Dolphins losing some focus here?
vballretired
My playcalling privileges could be revoked
HOUSTON POSSESSION
Patrick
Woohoo! I can’t wait to see what wonders we perform here!
vballretired
I can confirm it’s still Kyle Allen out there
Patrick
For reasons that elude me, the BWW here has Broncos/Panthers on the big screen and I cannot figure out why.
vballretired
Someone has to win that game right?
l4blitzer
On the plus side, we have nearly tripled our 1st half offensive production, up to 16 yards.
Patrick
The fact that Pierce could make that run into a positive gain is more just how good a player Pierce is and not a complete indictment of our offense as a whole.
vballretired
Hahahahahahahahahaha
Patrick
[DURGA], y’all, Davis Mills could’ve done that.
vballretired
That’s was the worst pass I’ve ever seen
Patrick
And he just might! He has his helmet on!
vballretired
I could have done that
Nice competitive defense
l4blitzer
So my INT call was off by one series.
Patrick
We might as well have not been on the field for that one.
TD fish.
Patrick
Does nobody call the Dolphins the Fish anymore?
DOLPHINS WITH THE EASY INT AFTER A WTF THROW FROM ALLEN
WILSON WITH THE 3 YARD TD. DOLPHINS 17 - TEXANS 0; 12:22, 2nd
HOU POSSESSION (Gulp)
vballretired
When you take away Pierce it is just a whole festival of sadness
Patrick
Sigh...
l4blitzer
“Success needs to happen for Kyle Allen…” can understand that from Ware, but not real confident that is gonna happen here.
vballretired
Wow that was a hit
Oh, I’m listening to the sixth string CBS crew
Patrick
Yep. We got the dregs once again.
vballretired
They do know you don’t have to get blown out to get the number one pick right? It’s not like you get extra picks for losing by 20 or more
Patrick
Yes, but why lose close when you can do it in style?
MIA POSSESSION
vballretired
It’s the NFL version of Major League but just Spring Training stuck on loop
I’m not sure that pocket was clean enough. Maybe if he had another ten seconds to throw
Kenneth L
Germany-Spain is about to start. I’m going to watch that instead and record this
Patrick
Honestly, you’re probably making the right call.
l4blitzer
At the moment, the primary RBs in the game are averaging 1 yard/carry. Probably won’t last, but still
vballretired
Hey, run defense….
Patrick
Run what now?
vballretired
Can they run continuous clock?
Maybe say to [KITTEN] with halftime. Let’s just finish this kitten.
Patrick
Nah, even soccer has halftime.
Besides, we’ll probably wind up with stoppage time or something.
vballretired
FG Dolphins.
vballretired
20-0 Dolphins
vballretired
There will never be a shortage of kitteny Christmas movies
Patrick
As long as Hallmark Channel exists, they will become our primary export as a nation.
Best return by the Texans all day.
vballretired
That was CBS though
Patrick
I think they have a deal with Hallmark? Either way, even if it’s not, it follows the same formula.
vballretired
That was hilarious.
Hahahahahahahahahaha
Patrick
Five yard loss there. Definitely better without Mills...I guess? Or not. I don’t know. It’s all just different kinds of vanilla at this point.
vballretired
This sequence is pure comedy gold
Patrick
[DURGA] [KITTEN]ing [KITTEN] this [KITTEN]ing team.
vballretired
Oh my Durga this is glorious
Patrick
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLO.
l4blitzer
Best hustle by the offense all game (fumble recovery)
vballretired
Oh come on, they have 28 points in them. Sure they do.
That offensive series brought to you by Lonestar Fertilizer.
l4blitzer
That second one, not so much
MIA WITH A FUMBLE RECOVERY FOR A TD; MIA 27 - HOU 0; 4:59, 2nd
vballretired
27-0 Fish
I wanna hear the postgame on 610. Those guys pull no punches.
Hahahahahahahahahaha
Another sack
HOU POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Ladies and Gentlemen, the Texans with a 1st down…and Allen gets sacked again
vballretired
Oh my Durga! A punt
Patrick
I feel like I should request hazard pay for the lot of us for having to watch this game.
vballretired
Cleveland and Tampa tied in the only game that matters
l4blitzer
Needs to be tax free at this point
2 MINUTE WARNING
vballretired
Hughes almost with a sack
Joe Critz
This game is BAD
l4blitzer
The commentators reminding us about the 2015 debacle. That was 41-0 at the worst. This might be far worse.
Patrick
Joe, that might be the understatement of the season.
MIA POSSESSION
Joe Critz
This is like surprising even for how bad this team this
Patrick
Can we get to a solid 30-0 before the half, or do they go the whole hog and go 34-0?
Joe Critz
Maybe my expectations were too high
Joe Critz
Whole hog!!!
vballretired
Whole hog
Joe Critz
Hair of the the hog!!!
Patrick
Woooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo bulls soooie!
Joe Critz
Hahaha
I was hoping Arkansas would be real good this year
The Texans could take their running back in the draft!
vballretired
Can we somehow be 33rd in the power rankings?
Patrick
Well, Joe? Can it be done?
vballretired
Maybe rank Georgia in front or half the SEC
Patrick
I thought they would be too. I guess they just had some bad luck in scheduling.
Joe Critz
It’s time to invent a team…
vballretired
Wow that was competitive
l4blitzer
If this was in college, at least the Texans would be looking forward to a nice $1 - 1.5M payday for this beat down from Miami
Joe Critz
Arkansas could’ve been 8-4 or even 9-3 this year if a few plays in a few games would’ve gone their way
Patrick
“Ugh...this is why we don’t play Miami, Nick! They paid us in cocaine!”
Joe Critz
Hahaha
All they put in these duffel bags was cocaine and dolphin meat!
Patrick
“WHAT AM I SUPPOSED TO DO WITH A PALLET OF COCAINE, ALAN?!”
vballretired
Face mask on that sack
Patrick
Me just now: OM[D] THEY GOT A—oh, there’s a flag, never mind that won’t count.
l4blitzer
Commentators are beyond frustrated with the Texans defense. I expect that they will start drinking quite heavily in the second half, even if they are not pre-med.
vballretired
But the whole hog is in play
Patrick
WHOLE HOG WHOLE HOG WHOLE HOG WHOLE HOG WHOLE HOG!
vballretired
Pitre has the worst hands ever
[KITTEN], just 30-0
30-0 Dolphins at the half
l4blitzer
Wow. Miami just managed to clock it.
Patrick
Okay, half hog
MIAMI ENDS THE HALF WITH A 35 YARD FG; THE NOT PORPOISES 30 - THE NOT BULLS 0…THIS GAME STILL HAS ANOTHER HALF?
vballretired
Need a loudmouthed Texan with a white Cadillac with horns on the front
Patrick
Michael Shannon would make the most terrifying George Jones I’ve ever seen.
vballretired
They’ve already done Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford. Any other old actors you weren’t sure were still alive?
Patrick
Aw man, the game’s back on.
l4blitzer
Does someone have sway with the league office, so that we can get the rest of the Texans games played with a running clock?
vballretired
Let’s see, that’s zero points on 30ish yards? That’s all they got?
THIRD QUARTER (APPARENTLY, THE NFL DOES NOT EMPLOY A MERCY RULE)
Patrick
Oh good, the fins get the ball to start.
This can’t end badly.
vballretired
Looks like they’ll crush our run defense just to complete the humiliation
Patrick
Our what now?
vballretired
I threw up in my mouth a little typing it
Patrick
PITRE!!! OH, that’s not gonna count is it?
l4blitzer
Hey, our run _efense has held Miami to 20 yards rushing.
Patrick
Yep.
vballretired
Pitre actually caught a ball but it’s a penalty so never mind
Patrick
Thanks for [KITTEN] all, Nelson.
vballretired
Harris out by the way
Patrick
Surprise, surprise.
vballretired
A sack
l4blitzer
Wow, Vandermeer with a really loud sigh over the radio. They are clearing drinking straight from Jack Daniels bottle right now.
vballretired
If he slurs let me know
Patrick
They should have Long Island iced teas instead. They work faster.
vballretired
Another sack….clearly stat padding
Patrick
Or if he screams “mother[KITTEN]er!” I’ll take either at this point.
vballretired
Thinking of Bob Uecker circa Major League 2
l4blitzer
Wow, the Texans _efense with a couple of plays.
Patrick
“One [DURGA][KITTEN] first down?” “You can’t say [DURGA][KITTEN] on the air!” “Who cares, nobody’s listening anyway.”
HOU POSSESSION. (Pause for collective groan)
Patrick
...Mother.
vballretired
Thinking of the scene where he passed out and the color guy had to take over
I’d love to hear him slur, “Andre I’m in the bag.”
Man this offense is just horrifically awful.
Patrick
Andre: Allen pass...intercepted.
vballretired
Hahahahahahahahahaha
Patrick
Do y’all suppose they put Kyle Allen in just so Lovie could make a point about how much of a difference Davis Mills makes to this team?
l4blitzer
At least the Rockets can score some buckets and play some exciting ball. What is this from Houston?
Patrick
[KITTEN] it. We still won a World Series.
l4blitzer
Eh, there is always schadenfreude scrolling of Yankees and Dodgers accounts about this World Series. With the Texans, they are so bad, it is not even worth the bad play jokes.
MIA POSSESSION AFTER THE TEXANS, REMARKABLY, DO NOT CONVERT A THIRD DOWN
vballretired
Yup, still remember those 50 win teams when I had to tell the harsh truth to my daughter that the train wasn’t going anywhere.
Another sack
l4blitzer
Well, Miami coaches are secretly happy, as they will have some key teaching points for practice this week
vballretired
Mark it down here. Lovie will brag on this defensive line
Patrick
“Look at all the sacks we got. And that interception if it wasn’t called back on a penalty!”
vballretired
Tampa Bay has pulled ahead
Patrick
Oh no, we’re about to get the ball back.
vballretired
Had some nice punts and some good returns
Take away the interception, fumble, and have about 20 more plays go the other way we would have almost been competitive
HOU POSSESSION (WHY DO THAT, WHEN THE DEFENSE IS STARTING TO SHOW SOME LIFE)
vballretired
Go into Fetal position offense and just take a knee.
Patrick
I defy you to explain to me how a site called Nuts.com has existed since 1921.
vballretired
Watching my cat take on a wasp is actually providing some free entertainment. I got 20 on the wasp.
l4blitzer
A violation of the time-space continuum.
Patrick
That...that was good.
Oh man that poor cat.
So here’s a question: Have we been on the Dolphins side of the field at all so far today?
I think this might be the first time?
l4blitzer
Why is the cat fighting the wasp? Shouldn’t said cat be trying to climb up all the Christmas trees and decorations, or is that just our cat?
vballretired
No decorations yet
l4blitzer
Got it.
vballretired
Kick the field goal now
Patrick
My wife nearly killed my cat many years ago for mucking around with the tree. He broke one of her favorite Polish crystal ornaments and I thought she was going to murder him right then and there.
l4blitzer
GLORY TO GARBAGE TIME OFFENSE!!!
vballretired
No breakable ornaments. It’s a rookie mistake
l4blitzer
We’ve had to banish the cat out of the room with the tree. It will be a month-long struggle to see how said cat manages to sneak past the defenses.
Patrick
In my defense, it was our first Christmas together.
vballretired
Live and learn
Patrick
And the Mrs. didn’t grow up with pets so it was a steeeeeeeep learning curve.
l4blitzer
Unlike the Texans, you actually learned from your mistakes.
vballretired
Oh wait, are we driving?
Touchdown Texans!
Patrick
IT’S NOT A SHUTOUT! IT’S NOT A SHUTOUT!
l4blitzer
Uh, wait, what??? Ah, the patented Garbage Time Offense (tm) in effect
vballretired
Denver is just awful by the way
OGUNBOWALE WITH THE 3 YARD RUN, BUT IS UNABLE TO COMPLETE HIS FIRST CAREER OCTOPUS: MIA 30 - HOU 6; 3:18, 3RD
Patrick
“Career Octopus?”
vballretired
What no Burkhead?
l4blitzer
Will check to see if he has done this outside of Houston, but the Octopus: Scoring the TD and the 2pt conversion.
vballretired
It’s time for the back door cover
Patrick
Today I realized that in 30 years or so, people will consider that “Reindeer in Here” special as much of a cl[KITTEN]ic as I do the Rankin-B[KITTEN] Rudolph Christmas Special and I have never felt older in my life. I feel like I chose the wrong grail.
They benched Tua. This game is over.
vballretired
Blow the whistle. Blow the whistle! Blow the [D][K] whistle!!
Patrick
Ahhhh, I should’ve guessed that.
l4blitzer
Confirmed, he has not ever scored on a 2 point conversion. Will have to wait for another drive to get the Octopus
MIA POSSESSION
vballretired
Gaining those rushing yards. Will they get to 100 in rushing?
Patrick
Probably. And they’ll point to that as a sign of encouragement.
vballretired
It’s a fumble recovery!!!!
Patrick
Holy [KITTEN], we got the fumble!
THE DEFENSE DID A THING!!!
Aw maaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaan, now we have to watch our offense.
vballretired
Akins has been a find….other than the fumble
HOU WITH THE FUMBLE RECOVERY AT THE 50
Patrick
Probably a little early for garbage time but against the Texans, it’s probably the right call.
vballretired
Pregame warmups is garbage time
END OF THE 3RD QUARTER: MIAMI 30 - HOUSTON 6.
vballretired
Back door cover baby!
l4blitzer
Miami was favored by 14. The over/under: 47. We might, might, just get there.
vballretired
Never mind
l4blitzer
A clutch false start there by Howard. Help pad the yardage from Allen.
vballretired
It’s another touchdown!
Patrick
Whuh?
vballretired
Back door cover!
Patrick
I don’t mind them going for two, but damn it’s going to make trying to cover sooooo much harder.
Okay.
vballretired
A pass to Tunsil doesn’t work? Shocked
Patrick
I did not just see Kyle Allen attempt to complete a pass to Laremy Tunsil right?
Please tell me I imagined that.
vballretired
Ummm, well…..errrr….
Patrick
[DURGA][KITTEN].
That really happened, didn’t it?
KYLE ALLEN WITH HIS FIRST TD PASS OF 25 YARDS TO AKINS, BUT THE CONVERSION PASS TO LAREMY TUNSIL DID NOT WORK. DOLPHINS 30 - TEXANS 12; 12:46, 4th
Patrick
Oh no, it did happen.
vballretired
Please tell me I’m hallucinating Tulsa King
That’s not a thing is it?
Patrick
Nope.
That is a thing that is happening.
Why? I have no earthly idea.
vballretired
Sylvester Stallone as a concert pianist? To the theatre!
Looks like another punt for the Dolphins
HOU POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Wow, this Garbage Time Offense is kinda making things interesting
Patrick
If they get a TD here, they might just cover and I might yet get to live.
The three people who read my posts won’t want my head if they cover.
vballretired
Burkhead!
Patrick
If you just took a cursory look at the score, you might think the all field goal offense has been in effect the entire game.
vballretired
30-15. Lovie is not interested in your paltry back door cover wager
Patrick
But no, it wasn’t even a good day for the all field goal offense.
FAIRBARIN ENTERS THE GAME WITH A 28 YARD FG: MIA 30 - HOU 15; 9:00, 4th
Patrick
Just one field goal. C’mon you losers, just give me one field goal so the Texans can cover.
l4blitzer
Unfortunately, the Texans, if they follow “the chart” will only be playing for TDs. So, they will either fail miserably, or more than cover.
MIA POSSESSION
Patrick
I miss Gary Kubiak’s Denny’s menu. At least it had a good offense written on it.
This...I don’t know what the [KITTEN] this is.
l4blitzer
How funny would it be if Miami comes to regret not scoring that TD at the end of the 1st half?
Patrick
Go for it, you cowards.
I’d laugh my [KITTEN] off, that’s for sure.
HOU POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Miami didn’t even take 2 mins off the clock. With only a 15 point lead, you probably need to do a bit better at this point.
Patrick
Teagan Quitoriano making his presence known, for better and for worst.
Chronicle tomorrow, probably: Did Kyle Allen improve over the course of the game?
vballretired
Oh sure
l4blitzer
Hmmm….time to see what Pep Hamilton has for the ol’ 4th and 20
Or, you know, you could just punt and not bother
MIA POSSESSION
vballretired
Hmmmmm
Patrick
Stop throwing the ball, you’re only making this game last longer.
vballretired
Yeah, more offense
l4blitzer
Miami is going to have a few questions to answer after this game. Mainly, while it was only the Texans and all, going to garbage time so soon?
HOU POSSESSION
Patrick
No matter how bad the Texans are, at least we still have Lovie Smith’s beard to inspire and lead us to greatness.
Who’s hurt?
It’s Burkhead.
Again, stop throwing the ball, you’re just making this take longer.
vballretired
We can expect the obligatory “we were close” postgame
Burkhead may be out awhile
Patrick
Yeah, this looks pretty serious.
Poor guy. I don’t want him on the team but I didn’t want anything to happen to him like this.
vballretired
Maybe a concussion
Patrick
Where, exactly, was that pass going, Kyle Allen?
At this rate, I may have to start labeling Kyle Allen as former Texas A&M QB Kyle Allen.
Because I don’t need that kind of stink attached to my college football program of choice.
l4blitzer
Can the Texans beat the line?
Patrick
With a field goal, yes.
But that ain’t happening.
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
l4blitzer
If it did, then you know that gamblers have taken over the league.
Well, that was practically a punt….
Patrick
Arm punt.
MIA WITH THE INT; MIA POSSESSION
TWO MINUTE WARNING
Patrick
Thank. Durga.
l4blitzer
Texans with one timeout left.
Patrick
All the Dolphins fans are gone.
Look at all the Texans fans out there.
In the empty seats.
l4blitzer
Dolphins appear to have iced it with the run for a 1st down
Patrick
Victory formation. Any gamblers who took my advice today are going to murder me to death.
Patrick
Wow, they didn’t waste time, they already changed the channel to France/Denmark.
vballretired
We are watching Jacksonville here….Cleveland in OT
FINAL: MIAMI 30 - HOUSTON 15. ONLY 6 MORE GAMES LEFT (FORTUNATELY)
vballretired
Gosh Chubb is going to eat us alive next week
Jacksonville may actually win this game
GAME BALLS: Nope, sorry, can’t do it. For the third game in a row, the Texans failed to muster anywhere near 100 yards of offense in the 1st half. On top of that, they have allowed their opponents to build up bigger and bigger halftime leads. Yeah, the team moved the ball, got a couple of turnovers and logged some sacks in the second half, but those actions reek of garbage time/stat-padding moves. Pierce can’t get it going, the line can’t block, the defense can’t stop anyone, and it does not matter who is at QB. Even the vaunted special teams couldn’t help the squad much in the 1st half. Unfortunately, no game ball for this week.
SHOULD BE FORCED TO CLEAN UP THE NIGHTCLUBS ALONG MIAMI BEACH AFTER A BIG WEEKEND OF PARTYING: Well, it doesn’t take a huge leap of logic to see that if no one wins the game ball, then everyone is on the bad-person list. First up on bathroom clean-up duty: Pep Hamilton and Lovie Smith. The regression of this team is not really based on the quality of the opposition, so much as it is the ineptitude of the Texans. The team is not ready to go, and by the time they can figure something out, the games are out of reach. For good measure, they should be assisted by Miami Head Coach Mike McDaniel, for while the 1st half of the game couldn’t have gone any better, he almost sabotaged it with his second half strategy of “[KITTEN] it.” Yes, the Dolphins won and even managed to cover the spread, but in the NFL, you can’t give an inch to even an incompetent team like Houston. Pull that against anyone else, and you’ll be spending the next couple of press conferences trying to explain how you blew a ginormous lead.
