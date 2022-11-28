LISTEN: Texans look Uncompetitive in Loss to Dolphins

Colton Molesky is joined again by Seth Toupal for another Sunday night chat. The duo discusses the detriment of losing without effort and the calls for cleaning house at the coaching staff level from fans following a distressing 30-15 Hoston Texans loss to the Miami Dolphins. Both list their Love It and Leave It for week 12 before closing out.

