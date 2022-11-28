Monday Night Football Open Thread: Steelers at Colts

You know, sometimes in life, usually when the power is out, you try to contemplate the deep questions of the universe. You wonder about things like “why are we here?” or “is there life out there on other planets?” or, more topically, “how the hell did the Indianapolis Colts get two back-to-back primetime games?”

The last one is going to haunt me for the next two weeks, and hopefully now you as well. Because the Colts are playing tonight against the Pittsburgh Steelers and next week, they play the Dallas Cowboys of Arlington, South Oklahoma on Sunday Night Football. Tonight’s game has the Colts as 2.5-point favorites over the Steelers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

No, really, how did the Colts wind up with ::counts on fingers:: four prime time games this season? Did they not watch last year? Especially with flex scheduling and what all, given how bad this version of the team is, there’s no excuse for this.

I mean it’s not like they’re THAT much better than our Houston Texans. Wait. Nope, I saw it too. I withdraw my statement.

Anyway, here’s your thread for MNF, complete with picks from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts

What: Monday Night Football

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN.

When: Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 7:15 p.m. CST

Channel: ESPN

*For entertainment purposes only, please do not take financial advice from a football blog.

Enjoy the game, y’all. OK, TRY to enjoy it.