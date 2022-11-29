Texans vs. Dolphins: Week 12 Snap Counts

Here’s a look at this week’s Houston Texans snap counts against the Miami Dolphins:
Week 12 Snap Counts
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Laremy Tunsil T
|61
|100
|Tytus Howard T
|61
|100
|A.J. Cann G
|61
|100
|Kyle Allen QB
|61
|100
|Scott Quessenberry C
|61
|100
|Nico Collina WR
|46
|75
|Brandin Cooks WR
|45
|74
|Kenyon Green G
|39
|64
|Chris Moore WR
|36
|59
|Teagan Quitoriano TE
|36
|59
|Dameon Pierce RB
|34
|56
|Jordan Akins TE
|32
|52
|Phillip Dorsett WR
|26
|43
|Justin McCray G
|22
|36
|Dare Ogunbowale RB
|18
|30
|O.J. Howard TE
|12
|20
|Rex Burkhead RB
|11
|18
|Troy Hairston FB
|8
|13
|Charlie Heck T
|1
|2
|Defense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Desmond King CB
|76
|100
|Steven Nelson CB
|76
|100
|Christian Kirksey LB
|76
|100
|Jalen Pitre FS
|67
|88
|Jonathan Owens FS
|61
|80
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB
|51
|67
|Jerry Hughes DE
|44
|58
|Maliek Collins DT
|42
|55
|Rasheem Green DE
|42
|55
|Tavierre Thomas CB
|41
|54
|Michael Dwumfour DT
|37
|49
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE
|36
|47
|Mario Addison DE
|35
|46
|Blake Cashman LB
|32
|42
|Roy Lopez DT
|32
|42
|Kurt Hinish DT
|25
|33
|Jake Hansen LB
|24
|32
|M.J. Stewart SS
|15
|20
|Christian Harris LB
|15
|20
|Eric Murray FS
|9
|12
NOTES:
- Head coach Lovie Smith split playing time between rookie guard Kenyon Green (39 snaps) and veteran reserve Justin McCray (22 snaps).
“We want Kenyon to develop, but our plan going in is what gives us the best chance for success,” Smith said. “Justin has been around. We did have a pre-plan for him to go in. Will it continue? I thought Kenyon did some good things.”
- Rookie linebacker Christian Harris left Sunday’s game against the Dolphins with a shoulder injury. He played just 15 snaps in the loss. His status for this week is in question.
- Veteran running back Dare Ogunbowale scored his first touchdown of the season while playing 18 offensive snaps against the Dolphins. It was Ogunbowale’s second touchdown of his career. The 18 snaps marked a season-high for Ogunbowale.
