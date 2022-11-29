 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans vs. Dolphins: Week 12 Snap Counts

Who played the most for the Texans against the Dolphins?

By Jeremy_Brener
Here’s a look at this week’s Houston Texans snap counts against the Miami Dolphins:

Week 12 Snap Counts

Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Laremy Tunsil T 61 100
Tytus Howard T 61 100
A.J. Cann G 61 100
Kyle Allen QB 61 100
Scott Quessenberry C 61 100
Nico Collina WR 46 75
Brandin Cooks WR 45 74
Kenyon Green G 39 64
Chris Moore WR 36 59
Teagan Quitoriano TE 36 59
Dameon Pierce RB 34 56
Jordan Akins TE 32 52
Phillip Dorsett WR 26 43
Justin McCray G 22 36
Dare Ogunbowale RB 18 30
O.J. Howard TE 12 20
Rex Burkhead RB 11 18
Troy Hairston FB 8 13
Charlie Heck T 1 2
Defense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Desmond King CB 76 100
Steven Nelson CB 76 100
Christian Kirksey LB 76 100
Jalen Pitre FS 67 88
Jonathan Owens FS 61 80
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB 51 67
Jerry Hughes DE 44 58
Maliek Collins DT 42 55
Rasheem Green DE 42 55
Tavierre Thomas CB 41 54
Michael Dwumfour DT 37 49
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE 36 47
Mario Addison DE 35 46
Blake Cashman LB 32 42
Roy Lopez DT 32 42
Kurt Hinish DT 25 33
Jake Hansen LB 24 32
M.J. Stewart SS 15 20
Christian Harris LB 15 20
Eric Murray FS 9 12

NOTES:

  • Head coach Lovie Smith split playing time between rookie guard Kenyon Green (39 snaps) and veteran reserve Justin McCray (22 snaps).

“We want Kenyon to develop, but our plan going in is what gives us the best chance for success,” Smith said. “Justin has been around. We did have a pre-plan for him to go in. Will it continue? I thought Kenyon did some good things.”

  • Rookie linebacker Christian Harris left Sunday’s game against the Dolphins with a shoulder injury. He played just 15 snaps in the loss. His status for this week is in question.
  • Veteran running back Dare Ogunbowale scored his first touchdown of the season while playing 18 offensive snaps against the Dolphins. It was Ogunbowale’s second touchdown of his career. The 18 snaps marked a season-high for Ogunbowale.

