SB Nation Reacts Results: Was Texans benching Davis Mills the right move?

After Houston Texans’ loss to the Miami Dolphins, let’s see how the fans view the team.

According to this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, 36 percent of fans believe the team is heading in the right direction, which is a 29-point decrease from the week before.

The Texans have just one win on the season, but how many more can they get? A majority of fans (59 percent) believe the Texans have one more win in them, while 27 percent believe the team will lose its final six games. Then, 14 percent have a lot of optimism, predicting two or three more wins this season.

Despite Kyle Allen’s poor performance on Sunday, 70 percent of fans believe that benching Davis Mills was the correct decision to make.

The Texans return to the field Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m.

