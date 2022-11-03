This week Thursday Night Football brings us the Houston Astros vs the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. Wait... what?

That's right, the MLB has scheduled their championship series at the same time as a prime time NFL game. If this edition of TNF had 2 successful NFL teams with deeply committed fan bases, that might pose an issue for World Series viewership. But...

By now, “Philadelphia” is likely a 4-letter word in most of Space City. Philly currently has the #1 team in the NFL’s National Football Conference and the #1 team in MLB’s National League.

Good for them.

Not so good for us.

Particularly when it comes to football. The Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans could not be more opposite at the moment. The best meets the worst - live on Thursday Night Football.

The Texans gave us very little to hope for last Sunday, after the Tennessee Titans blasted the Texans like a pro team going up against Cy-Fair. And, based on recent memory, night games are NOT the Texans friend, either.

If you think this is bad, wait till you see what the Eagles are going to do to the Texans. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) November 2, 2022

But, here we are. Ready to fixate on gorgeous battle red helmets while we hug our knees, rock back and forth and mumble incoherent praises of days gone by that actually never were.

Quick Hits: Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans preview

Eagles lead all-time series, 5-0

STREAKS: Eagles have won past 5

LAST GAME: 12/23/18: Texans 30 at Eagles 32

LAST GAME AT SITE: 11/2/14: Eagles 31, Texans 21

The Eagles and Texans will meet on Thursday night in Houston while the Phillies and Astros are scheduled to play World Series Game 5 in Philadelphia.



ELIAS: It will mark the 7th time a World Series and NFL game take place on the same day, involving the same two metro areas. pic.twitter.com/inwBfZdviP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 1, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles Stats

PHILADELPHIA can will advance to 8-0 for 1st time in franchise history.

will advance to 8-0 for 1st time in franchise history. QB JALEN HURTS passed for 285 yards & career-high 4 TDs vs. 0 INTs for career- high 140.6 rating in Week 8. Has won 10 consecutive starts, longest streak by Eagles QB in team history. Has 993 combined pass & rush yards (331 per game) & 6 TDs (3

pass, 3 rush) vs. 0 INTs in 3 road starts in 2022.

RB MILES SANDERS rushed for 78 yards & TD last week. Has 4 rush TDs in his past

4 & aims for his 3rd in row on with rush TD.

WR A.J. BROWN had 6 catches for 156 yards & career-high 3 rec. TDs last week.

Has 6 games with 150+ rec. yards since 2019, tied-2nd most in NFL. Aims for his 3rd in row with TD catch. Has 563 rec. yards (93.8 per game) & 6 rec. TDs in 6 career games vs. Hou. Aims for his 4th in row at Hou. with TD catch.

WR DEVONTA SMITH has 5+ catches in 5 of his past 6. Aims for his 3rd in row on road with 8+ catches & 85+ rec. yards & 4th in row overall with 5+ catches.

TE DALLAS GOEDERT has 5+ catches & 60+ rec. yards in 3 of his past 4.

LB HAASON REDDICK has 5.5 sacks in his past 5 & aims for his 3rd in row on road

with sack. Had 1.5 sacks in his last game vs. Hou. (9/23/21 w/ Car. on TNF).

D JAVON HARGRAVE had 5th-career 2-sack game last week.

S C.J. GARDNER-JOHNSON had 4th-career sack & career-high 4th INT of season

last week & aims for his 4th in row with INT.

CB JAMES BRADBERRY aims for his 8th in row with PD & is only player with 10+

PD in each of past 7 seasons. Aims for his 3rd in row on TNF with INT. Since 2016, Bradberry & CB DARIUS SLAY lead NFL with 92 PD each.

Houston Texans Stats

QB DAVIS MILLS passed for 152 yards & TD vs. INT last week. In 9 career home starts, has 2,314 pass yards (257.1 per game) & 17 TDs vs. 4 INTs for 104.7 rating. Has 2+ TD passes in 4 of his past 5 at home. Had TD pass vs. 0 INTs for 95.5 rating in his only career start on TNF (9/23/21 vs. Car.).

RB DAMEON PIERCE (rookie) had 51 scrimmage yards (35 rush, 16 rec.) & 1st career TD catch last week. Has TD in 4 of his past 5. Aims for his 3rd in row at home & 7th in row overall with 50+ scrimmage yards. Leads all rookies with 4 games with 100+ scrimmage yards.

WR BRANDIN COOKS had 4 catches for team-high 73 rec. yards last week. Has 4+ receptions in 6 of 7 games this season. Aims for his 4th in row at home with 50+ rec. yards. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. Phi. with 5+ catches & 50+ rec. yards. Aims for his 3rd in row on TNF with 5+ catches & 85+ rec. yards.

DL JERRY HUGHES had 5th sack of season & 2 TFL last week, his 6th career season with 5+ sacks. Has 3 sacks in 3 home games in 2022.

LB CHRISTIAN KIRKSEY has 5+ tackles in each of his 1st 7 games this season & aims for his 10th in row with 5+ tackles. Aims for his 3rd in row on TNF with 10+ tackles.

LB CHRISTIAN HARRIS (rookie) led team with 7 tackles last week.

DB JALEN PITRE (rookie) had 2 PD last week. Has 5+ tackles in 6 of his 1st 7 career games. Aims for his 3rd in row at home with TFL & 4th in row at home with 6+ tackles.

DB STEVEN NELSON had 1st INT of season last week. Had 5 PD in 2022 & has 5+ PD

in 6 of his past 7 seasons. Had 50 tackles & 7 PD with Phi. in 2021.

DB JONATHAN OWENS leads all DBs with 4 games with 10+ tackles in 2022.