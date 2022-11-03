Thursday Night Football Open Thread - Eagles at Texans

Houston Texans (1-5-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-0), November 3, 2022, 7:15 pm CDT

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: Amazon Prime

Radio: KILT-AM Sports Radio 610, or check for your local radio affiliate.

Remember the years when you could realistically count on the Houston Texans to get five primetime games during the season? Remember when you could realistically see the Texans in primetime and believe they had at least a solid 50/50 chance of winning their primetime games? Doesn’t it seem like a long time ago?

It sure has for this old Texans fan. Unfortunately, this game will constitute the Texans’ only primetime appearance this season. Fortunately, however, it will be the last primetime Texans game we see this season. Because you’ve seen what we’ve seen, would you want more eyeballs glued to this team than is absolutely necessary? I sure don’t.

The fact that the game is going opposite of game five of the World Series tonight doesn’t help matters either.

The Texans are a two touchdown underdog at home for tonight’s game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles; this is what experts in the sports betting profession call “really, really bad,” especially because it’s a home game.

This is your Thursday Night Football/Houston Texans game thread. Treat it with respect and it will do the same to you.

And if you really feel like betting on tonight’s game, here are my picks, brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Let’s just say it doesn’t pay to be a homer, if you get my meaning.

Enjoy the game y’all. Speaking for myself, I will be strapped to my chair, Clockwork Orange style, with both games on and the most powerful legal sedatives money can buy so I can bear to watch them for very different reasons.

Go Texans.

Go Astros.