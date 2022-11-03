Houston Texans Start Strong, But Lose To Undefeated Eagles 29-17

Houston Texans sink to 1-6-1 on the season as they lose a competitive battle against the high-flying Philadelphia Eagles 29-17.

Davis Mills had a Davis Mills-esque outing. He was 13-22 for 154 yards with two TDs and two INTs. His fourth quarter interception in the red zone all but ended the Texans’ best performance in weeks.

The brightest star of the game was Dameon Pierce who ran for 139 yards in a dominant performance. His decisive, aggressive, and powerful running style gave the Eagles fits. The rest of the league will be taking notice of Pierce’s performance. Not for his own prowess, but for the biggest weakness the Eagles possess heading into the back half of the season.

The Texans appeared to dominate the offensive line of scrimmage throughout the game. The second best player on the Texans offense was rookie Kenyon Green. His run blocking set the stage for several big plays by Pierce. Situated next to Laremy Tunsil, Green is settling in and owning up to his first round pick value.

Houstonian Jalen Hurts dominated through the air. His 243 yards and two touchdowns were key to a gutsy performance by the Eagles in a hard fought game. This Thursday Night Football game was a sluggish performance for the team overall, but Hurts’ kept the Eagles in the game with key throws on third downs and in the red zone.

Tight End Dallas Goedert eviscerated the Texans over the middle and in between zone coverages. Eight catches for 100 yards and one touchdown on the day is Goedert’s best game of the year and his second TD of the season.

The Texans defensive line proved to be the bane of their existence throughout the game. The Eagles slashed their way at will in the third quarter. However, the defense was able to record four sacks on the day. Jerry Hughes logged two sacks, bringing his total to seven on the season. The veteran has been a huge boost to the defense with Jonathan Greenard out 4-6 weeks with an injury.

Houston did feature a litany of rookies on both sides of the ball. Pierce balled out running the rock. Tight End Teagan Quitoriano, who started the season on IR, recorded his first TD of the season. Undrafted rookie Kurt Hinish played legitimate snaps throughout the game. Christian Harris logged five tackles, five most for the team. Second rounder Jalen Pitre recorded nine tackles and played lights out for periods of the game. This young group will lead the team into the future.

That immediate future features the 6-2 New York Giants with a little break to prepare for Daniel Jones and another NFC East juggernaut.