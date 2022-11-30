Battle Red Blog’s Week 13 Power Rankings

Man, that game was UGLY.

Like, 35 net yards on offense in the first half ugly:

Texans offensive drives today:



PUNT

PUNT

PUNT

INTERCEPTION

PUNT

FUMBLE TD

PUNT pic.twitter.com/nlAWQ7w5fx — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 27, 2022

The game was practically over after that fumble-return-touchdown. The Houston Texans offensive line was barely able to keep a pulse for most of the first half and Kyle Allen was determined to be as useless with the football as possible, so a 30-point lead at halftime was more than enough for Miami to take their foot off the gas entering the second half.

Although, returning from what may be the worst first half in Houston football history, the Texans looked a little better on the defense:

After getting shoved around for most of the first half, the Texans’ defensive line was getting some real pressure on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter. Defensive ends Mario Addison and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo were getting past their tackles and getting contact with Tua, while defensive tackles Maliek Collins and Roy Lopez continued to make occasional highlight plays to ensure a few three-and-outs during the second half. This is a minor bright spot on what is probably the lowest point for the Texans in recent history, but at least some of these spare parts they’ve picked up look okay…sometimes!!!

But, the offensive line and Kyle Allen made sure that the Texans still remained terrible for the rest of the game:

This sack in particular is more on rookie guard Kenyon Green failing to pick up the blitz, but Kyle Allen sure didn’t make his line’s job easy on Sunday.

As with every game this season, the Texans can only look good/better on certain elements of their team only if the rest of the entire team plays absolutely terrible. You gotta take the little bit of good with a heaping spoonful of bad every week with the Texans this year, and in this past loss to the Dolphins, I think we’ve had the worst spoonful of garbage thus far.

Next week, the Houston Texans host the Cleveland Browns in the much anticipated and controversial return of accused rapist Deshaun Watson. Watson has yet to appear in any games this season thus far due a 11-game suspension he serving in response to 30 accusations of sexual misconduct made against him, all taking place while he was the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans in 2020 and early 2021.

At one point, Deshaun Watson represented the future for the Houston Texans franchise because of his athletic ability. But, in his return, now that the truth of who he really is and the harm he has caused has been revealed to the general public, he represents a past many fans have yet to reconcile with. On Sunday, many Texans fans will look upon him as a lost opportunity, a “bad story” that shouldn’t be remembered, or just another opposing quarterback. But, we all know that he is so much more than just that. He’s no longer a player within the universe of football that we can speculate and theorize on, but a real person that has repeatedly harmed and terrorized dozens of people directly, and stands to harm many more as we continue to forget his past with each passing day.

Even though he’ll be playing to beat his former team on Sunday, Deshaun Watson’s true goal is for us to forget. We, as spectators of the sport, cannot let that happen.