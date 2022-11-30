Texans vs. Browns Injury Report: Rookie Cornerback Remains Sidelined

The Houston Texans are coming off another embarrassing loss to the Miami Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns are coming off a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Texans will be going up against their former franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is making his return to the NFL.

Here is a look at the Houston Texans Wednesday injury report:

Did Not Participate:

RB Rex Burkhead (Concussion)

CB Derek Stingley Jr (Hamstring)

LB Blake Cashman (Knee)

WR Brandin Cooks (Veteran Rest Day)

DE Jerry Hughes (Veteran Rest Day)

DE Mario Addison (veteran Rest Day)

DT Maliek Collins (Chest)

OT Austin Deculus (Non Injury Reasons)

Limited Participation:

LB Christian Harris

LG Kenyon Green

Teams release updates on the injury report Wednesday-Friday, with Friday designating players as healthy, probable, questionable, doubtful or out. Then, 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, teams release their inactive lists, which may include players on the injury report.