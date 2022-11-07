Eagles vs. Texans: Week 9 Snap Counts

NOTES:
- For the first time all season, cornerback Steven Nelson did not play in every defensive snap. He sat out four plays during the game, playing 94 percent of the snaps. Rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was the only Texan to play in every defensive snap.
- Rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano made his Texans debut after being activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List. He played 18 snaps and caught one pass for a two-yard touchdown on the team’s first drive. Quitoriano was a fifth-round pick this spring out of Oregon State.
- With the top two wide receivers Brandin Cooks (personal reasons) and Nico Collins (groin injury) sidelined in Thursday’s game, Phillip Dorsett played the most with 46 offensive snaps. Chris Moore was second in command with 44 offensive snaps, while Tyron Johnson played 25. Jalen Camp played his first offensive snaps of the season, logging 15 in the loss.
Loading comments...