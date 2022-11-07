Houston Texans Currently Own the #1 2023 NFL Draft Pick

After Sunday’s games concluded and the dust settled, your Houston Texans found themselves holding the #1 pick in next year’s draft.

With the Detroit Lions victory over the hapless Aaron Rodgers and his dysfunctional Green Bay Packers, the Texans are now the only one win team in the league.

The Houston Texans now own the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/qSE9UdYnlg — Drew (@IndepthTexans) November 6, 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers and Lions all have two wins. So long as Lovie Smith can continue to pull the goalie, the Texans should cruise into the off-season in first place of the NFL draft sweepstakes.

The Cleveland Browns, sitting at 3-5, are helping the Texans draft situation so long as they continue to lose as well.

As of this writing, the Texans hold the #1 and #13 picks in the 1st round.

Battle Red Blog’s own Nick Schwager ran a quick poll on Twitter yesterday, checking the pulse of fans desire for specific players with the #1 overall pick.

Who would you take 1st-overall for the Houston Texans and why? — Nick Schwager (@NickSchwagerNFL) November 6, 2022

As the poll sat at the halfway mark, Young was in the lead with 45% of the votes, with Anderson holding a commanding second with 31% of the votes.

The Draft Network currently has the Texans mocked to take Young #1 overall, with wide receiver Jordan Addison with the 13th overall pick.

1. Houston Texans Bryce Young QB, Alabama The Texans are trying to rebuild this organization post-Deshaun Watson. Davis Mills has been ok, but he does not look like a franchise QB. Securing the first overall pick signifies a changing of the guard, especially if a new coaching staff is hired. Bryce Young is the ultimate playmaker. He is the engine of Alabama’s offense. His accuracy, improvisational skills, and pocket presence is the real deal. Young gives them a leader at the helm with outstanding experience and pedigree.

Talkathon has the Texans taking C.J. Stroud 1st overall followed by wide receiver Quentin Johnson at 13.

Every year, the pre-draft conversation turns to either taking the top quarterback or the top overall player. That conversation often comes down to QB vs DE/EDGE/LB.

This year is no different.

The Texans might take Young or Stroud. Both of these quarterbacks have the standard amount of hype, question marks and disinformation swirling around them.

This year’s freak athlete defender in Alabama Crimson Tide LB Will Anderson.

Best defensive player in College Football? pic.twitter.com/hBygSvjF0f — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 4, 2022

It’s likely not lost on a lot of Texans fans that both Young and Anderson are rising from a team that employs former Houston head man Bill O’Brien... Irony, thy name is H-Town Football...

As of 10/20/22, Pro Football Focus has Young as the #1 draft prospect and Anderson as the #2.

PFF.com

1. QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA (JUNIOR) Even without the two top-50 picks he had at receiver a season ago, Young is still the highest-graded quarterback in the country this season (92.2). He’s come up big in crunch time on multiple occasions and shown the “it” factor it takes to succeed in the NFL. The scary thing is that his stats should look even better, but he’s suffered a 10.1% drop rate from his receivers this year. His size could scare teams off in a talented quarterback class, but it’s about the only knock on his game. 2. EDGE WILL ANDERSON, ALABAMA (JUNIOR) You won’t find many 243-pound edge rushers who come with no concerns about their size. And that’s just how powerful and explosive Anderson is. After leading the country in pressures as a true sophomore, Anderson has 28 so far this season as the focal point of the Bama defense.

Draftek posted an updated prospects list on 11/5/2022, with Anderson in the top spot and Young at #3.

CBSSports has Anderson first and Young second.

Houston Texans Currently Own the #1 2023 NFL Draft Pick

Who do you want them to draft?