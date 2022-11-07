Week 10 Opening Odds for Texans at Giants

Good afternoon. If you haven’t fully recovered from your post Astros-winning-the-World-Series stupor, not that I would know anything about that, this is your much delayed opening odds post brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

As you can see, we’re underdogs again, a touchdown underdog against the suddenly good New York Giants. The over/under set at 38.5 indicates that Vegas thinks this is going to be an ugly, low-scoring game; which is starting to feel kind of unpleasantly normal if you’re a Houston Texans fan.

So we’ll keep an eye on the line as the week goes on, but don’t expect a whole lot of movement for this game.

Favored: New York Giants (-7)

Underdog: Houston Texans (+7)

Over/Under: 38.5

Moneyline:

Texans: (+235)

Giants: (-280)

Kickoff is Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at 12:05 p.m. CST.

As always, please do not take betting or financial advice from a football blog.