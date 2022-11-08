SB Nation Reacts Results: Texans Right to Not Trade Brandin Cooks?

After Houston Texans’ loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football, let’s see how the fans view the team.

According to this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, 43 percent of fans believe the team is heading in the right direction, which is a massive decrease from the week before.

The Texans opted not to trade veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks at the trade deadline. That was a decision made by general manager Nick Caserio and 80 percent of Texans fans disagreed with his decision.

With the Detroit Lions winning on Sunday, the Texans are now in pole position to land the No. 1 pick in this spring’s NFL Draft. There are 70 percent of fans who believe the team should stay the course and try to grab the top selection.

The Texans return to the field Sunday against the New York Giants. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

