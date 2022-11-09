PFF Grades Houston Texans 2022 First Round Picks

Seems a little earlier to hand out rookie grades. But, there is enough game film for the picture to start focusing in on how well the first round picks across the league are fairing as pro ballers.

Pro Football Focus, among others, has rated/ranked the rookies in a variety of stats.

PFF Grades Houston Texans 2022 1st Round Picks

PFF.com

3. HOUSTON TEXANS: CB DEREK STINGLEY JR. LSU Overall Rookie Grade: 49.0 (Rank: 24/35) Principal Opponent: WR A.J. Brown Week 9 Snaps: 65 Stingley actually tracked A.J. Brown for the Texans back on Thursday night, putting him in the firing line against one of the game’s best receivers. There was a lot of soft zone from the Texans — and even when he was playing press at the line, it was often a zone defense once the play began — so we saw relatively little of a true one-on-one battle. Stingley has been inconsistent this season, but his upside is obvious.

It’s not really fair to rate Stingley just yet, as his skillset seems ill suited to Lovie Smith’s outdated defensive scheme. Or, more accurately, Smith’s scheme isn’t adapting to get the most from Sting.

Derek Stingley Jr through 7 games:



• 254 coverage snaps

• 0 TD allowed



That’s the most snaps taken by a rookie CB without allowing a single TD yet this season pic.twitter.com/K0Kfegzrz8 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 31, 2022

Sure Sting might not generate some of the flashy highlights garnered by Sauce Gardner so far, but if when Houston has a viable defensive coordinator (hopefully in 2023), the league better watch out.

With the 15th overall pick, the Texans took offensive guard Kenyon Green. Upon first insertion into the line, Green was obviously an upgrade over (insert random benchwarmer). However, gelling as a unit, growing in the role, and building chemistry with both the tackle and center takes time - especially when the center is also a backup. Houston didn’t exactly hire the best offensive line coach in all the land, either. However, the unit is improving, as is Green.

15. HOUSTON TEXANS: OG KENYON GREEN, TEXAS A&M Overall Rookie Grade: 45.0 (Rank: 8/11) Principal Opponent: DI Javon Hargrave Week 9 Snaps: 54 It was another week of struggles for Green, who had his hands full on Thursday night against Javon Hargrave, in particular. Green allowed three total pressures, one of which was a sack. He now has a 27.6 PFF pass-blocking grade on the season and has been a problem in pass protection.

Kenyon Green through 7 games:



• 234 pass blocking snaps

• 1 sack allowed



The Texans rookie guard has held his own on the line of scrimmage pic.twitter.com/hJEW2aJzNy — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 3, 2022

#Titans Jeffery Simmons used 6’4” 324lb Kenyon Green to tackle Dameon Pierce pic.twitter.com/qKntsOX4Sy — Wes on Broadway (@TitansStats) November 1, 2022

PFF currently has the Texans offensive line ranked #21 - which as bad as that sounds is a marked improvement over the last season or two.

21. HOUSTON TEXANS (NO CHANGE) Projected Week 10 Starters: LT Laremy Tunsil LG Kenyon Green C Scott Quessenberry RG A.J. Cann RT Tytus Howard Houston’s interior was wrecked for the second consecutive week, this time by Philadelphia. Rookie Kenyon Green and center Scott Quessenberry combined to allow three sacks and eight pressures. No offense is generating fewer yards per rush before contact than the Texans (0.7). Upcoming Opponent: New York Giants The Giants are below average as both a pass-rushing force and against the run, but defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is having a career year and could destroy this interior for the third straight week.

If they can land a quality starting center this off-season, the future finally might look bright for this unit.

Houston Texans 2022 Draft Picks

Beyond the first rounders, safety Jalen Pitre (taken in the second, 57th overall) and running back Dameon Pierce (taken in the fourth, 107th overall) are putting the league on notice that they will indeed leave their mark on NFL history.

Jalen Pitre through 8 games:



• 278 coverage snaps

• 174 yards allowed



That’s the least amount of yards allowed by all rookies who have played at least 200 coverage snaps pic.twitter.com/xBMmRhioev — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 7, 2022

Texans rookie Dameon Pierce came into tonight second in the NFL in broken tackles… safe to say he’s adding to that total tonight. Also, heck of a block from fellow rookie Kenyon Green on the pull. pic.twitter.com/2AV64VgBka — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) November 4, 2022

And, the jury is still out on linebacker Christian Harris, whom many believe just might anchor the new Texans defense for the next decade.

Houston general manager Nick Caserio might not be the greatest GM to ever walk the sidelines, but he certainly gets a great grade for his first real draft at the helm of this franchise.

Bring in some better coaches, solid free agents and another draft haul like this one and the playoffs won’t be far behind.