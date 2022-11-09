Battle Red Blog Power Rankings: Week 10

After the trade-deadline came and went and the Houston Texans did absolutely nothing, suspense started building for a Thursday night spanking against the Philadelphia Eagles. With negative press surrounding the Texans due to Brandin Cooks’ public hope for a trade and the Eagles signaling an all-in approach to this season when they traded for Robert Quinn, there was plenty of reason to believe Thursday night football was going to get ugly.

But, even though the Texans lost, they survived long enough not to appear like a national embarrassment. Dameon Pierce got to show a national audience why he’s considered an Offensive Rookie of The Year favorite, Davis Mills got throw some pretty passes, and the offensive line did a far superior job handling a terrifying Eagles’ front seven than anyone could have expected.

But, the ghosts that have haunted the Texans all season, bad run defense and turnovers, reared their heads again in the second half.

Halfway through the season, the Texans have attempted to piece together a roster talented enough to make up for these big weaknesses. Even though they have gathered more talented players, Dameon Pierce has become a revelation for gaining yards, Davis Mills continues to play “better than most other quarterbacks of his draft class,” and they continue to hang in games, closing them is just something out of reach.

Here’s where I have everyone ranked entering week 10 of the 2022 NFL season:

Next week, the Texans travel up to New York to face the 6-2 Giants. Davis Mills and the Houston offensive line will have another chance to get some leverage at the line-of-scrimmage and make some plays through the air, but will it be enough to outscore Saquon Barkley? Probably not, but we’ll see on Sunday!

