Texans vs. Giants Injury Report: Starting RB hurt?

The Houston Texans are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and will look to bounce back against the New York Giants, who are fresh off their bye week.

Here is a look at the Houston Texans Wednesday injury report:

Did Not Participate:

WR Brandin Cooks (Wrist)

DE Jerry Hughes (Veteran Rest Day)

LB Neville Hewitt (Hamstring)

Limited Participation:

DT Maliek Collins (Chest)

WR Nico Collins (Groin)

RB Dameon Pierce (Chest / Shoulder)

WR Phillip Dorsett (Ankle)

DT Jaleel Johnson (Illness)

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Groin)

Full Participation:

G Justin McCray (Concussion)

It is a bit concerning to see star rookie running back Dameon Pierce on the injury report but it should not impact his status for Sunday against the Giants. It is good to see starting receiver Nico Collins and starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins practicing on a limited basis. Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks status is still up in the air.

Teams release updates on the injury report Wednesday-Friday, with Friday designating players as healthy, probable, questionable, doubtful or out. Then, 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, teams release their inactive lists, which may include players on the injury report.