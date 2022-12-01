Thursday Night Football Open Thread - Bills at Patriots

Where: Gillette Stadium

TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime

Radio: ESPN Radio 97.5 FM

It’s an AFC East matchup! Tonight the dominant Buffalo Bills will travel to rural Massachusetts (or suburban, whatever, same thing) to take on the just-above-water New England Patriots.

As someone who has had to watch New England wreck shop on the entire league for the last 20 years, it is downright REFRESHING to watch them struggle. They’ll never crash and burn as long as Belichick is there and still drawing oxygen out of the atmosphere, they’ll always be about this good at minimum.

And that’s unacceptable.

So join me tonight as we watch what once was the class of the NFL get, hopefully, boatraced by the Bills early and often, just so Patriots fans know, once again, what it feels like to be mortal.

I’m still looking forward to them dropping to our level of performance someday; but I suspect I’ll be good and dead before that happens. If it does, please kindly place a copy of the tape on my grave and I will watch it later.

Thanks, way in advance,

Management

Okay, enough silly stuff, here’s your thread for tonight’s game. Please remember to clean up before you leave and don’t poke the BFD.

And here are my picks for tonight’s game brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

For entertainment purposes only, please do not take financial advice from a football blog.

Enjoy the game y’all.