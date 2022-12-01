Texans vs. Browns Thursday Injury Report: Rookie First-Round Picks Miss Practice

The Houston Texans are coming off another embarrassing loss to the Miami Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns are coming off a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Texans will be going up against their former franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is making his return to the NFL.

Here is a look at the Houston Texans Thursday injury report:

Did Not Participate:

RB Rex Burkhead (Concussion)

CB Derek Stingley Jr (Hamstring)

LG Kenyon Green (Illness)

Limited Participation

WR Brandin Cooks (Calf)

LB Christian Harris (Shoulder)

Full Participation:

LB Blake Cashman (Knee)

DT Maliek Collins (Chest)

It is not a good sign to see rookie first-round selections Derek Stingley Jr and Kenyon Green missing practice on Thursday. Stingley is trending towards being out and Green’s status is still up in the air.

Teams release updates on the injury report Wednesday-Friday, with Friday designating players as healthy, probable, questionable, doubtful or out. Then, 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, teams release their inactive lists, which may include players on the injury report.