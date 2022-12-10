SB Nation Reacts Results: Texans Fans Confidence at All-Time Low?

Ahead of the Houston Texans’ game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, let’s see how the fans view the team.

According to this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, 22 percent of fans believe the team is heading in the right direction, which is a seven-point decrease from the week before and an all-time low for the season.

Though the Texans have been disappointing, several fan bases around the league are also displeased with their current situations. Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson led this week’s poll for the most disappointing veteran signal caller with an overwhelming 75 percent majority. Aaron Rodgers was second in the voting with 14 percent, while Matt Ryan (six percent), Tom Brady (four percent) and Andy Dalton (one percent) followed.

While the Texans aren’t in the playoff picture, this week’s national poll asked if fans would rather have their team make the playoffs as a 6 or 7 seed or tank, miss the playoffs and receive a better draft pick. With 80 percent of the votes, it’s determined that fans would rather make the playoffs.

The Texans return to the field Sunday against the Cowboys. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m.

