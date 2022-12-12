LISTEN: Texans Lose Nail-Biter to Cowboys 27-23

Colton Molesky is joined by Seth Toupal to break down a thrilling week 14 game for the Houston Texans. The heavy road underdogs keep the Dallas Cowboys on their toes for four quarters before losing 27-23. Colton and Seth break down the game, discuss the player of the game, Love It and Leave It, and finish with a word on what is next.

