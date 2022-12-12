 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans Can Compete, Choose Not To...

Tankathon 2022 update.

By Mike Bullock
Houston Texans v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

For most of yesterday’s game, your Houston Texans kept up - and sometimes led - the Dallas Cowboys. For those who aren't paying attention, the Cowboys are currently well on their way to the playoffs. Some even think the Super Bowl.

The same Cowboys who recently destroyed the 10-3 Minnesota Vikings.

The same Cowboys who would have lost yesterday if the Texans brass was not committed to losing.

When the game was well in hand, the coaching staff made decisions to err on the side of losing.

And lose they did.

To make matters worse, Dameon Pierce, arguably the only real bright spot in this Houston Texans season, was injured in a meaningless loss.

At this juncture, the Texans should start nothing but developmental players and stop risking injury for those who might actually assist this team when they decide it’s time to try winning again.

Forfeiting the rest of the season would make a lot of sense as well.

If nothing else, we’re far enough into December that firing Lovie Smith and beginning the search for a winning head coach makes sense. Why wait? Smith has shown nothing that says he can turn this team into a contender.

However, in typical Texans form, it wouldn’t surprise me if they waited until all the other head coaching positions are filling in the off-season, then fire Smith.

Then cue the Josh McCown interviews all over again...

At least they’ve managed to secure the #1 draft pick so far.

