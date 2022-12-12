Monday Night Football Open Thread: Patriots at Cardinals

Greetings friends, enemies, and those indifferent to us and welcome to our Monday Night Football thread. Tonight it’s one of the longest distance matchups on the season. An AFC East team traveling to the desert to take on an NFC West team.

Boston and Phoenix, a natural combination if there ever were one. You might wonder what good reason there would be to watch this game, and I would understand your question completely. To which I will answer thusly: after this game there will only be four weeks of regular season football and the playoffs will go by in the blink of an eye. So if you like football for football’s sake, you aren’t going to have many more chances to watch this year.

So get your eyeballs saturated with football, because when it’s May 11th and there isn’t any meaningful football on for another four months, you can look back on this game and say “yeah, I watched that one too.”

What? I never said it was a good reason.

Here are your picks for tonight’s game, brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

What: Monday Night Football

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ.

When: Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 7:15 p.m. CST

Channel: ESPN/ESPN2 (Manningcast)

For entertainment purposes only.

Please do not take financial advice from a football blog.

Enjoy the game, y’all.