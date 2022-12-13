Dameon Pierce Suffers High Ankle Sprain

During last Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans sole productive offensive player, Dameon Pierce, left the game with a limp. We now know that injury is a high ankle sprain expected to sideline the rookie sensation for 1-2 games.

KPRC

HOUSTON – Texans standout rookie running back Dameon Pierce suffered a relatively mild high-ankle sprain Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys that is regarded as likely to sideline him for at least one game, according to league sources. High-ankle sprains tend to linger generally, but this isn’t regarded as severe. A source characterized his status as fluid and predicted Pierce could return within a range of one to two weeks. Pierce is currently expected to return to play at some point this season depending on how quickly the ankle responds with no structural damage revealed during a magnetic resonance imaging exam Monday, per sources. Pierce hurt his left ankle Sunday in a loss to the Cowboys at A&T Stadium, briefly going back in the game after having his cleat retaped. He was taken out of the game when it became clear that he couldn’t push off his foot, running for one yard on his final carry of the game.

Pierce, considered by many to land offensive rookie of the year honors, was on his way to taking the top season rushing yards spot away from Houston Texans legend Arian Foster. However, this trip to the injury list might derail that dream.

Pierce currently has 939 rushing yards on 220 carries for a 4.26 yard per carry average. He’s racked up 54 first downs, four touchdowns and has a longest runoff 75 yards. Very promising career ahead if the Texans can build a winner around him.

3/4ths of the way there, so today I'll give you my Top 2 for the NFL Honors:



MVP: Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts

OPOY: Jalen Hurts, Tyreek Hill

DPOY: Micah Parsons, Nick Bosa

OROY: Dameon Pierce, Garrett Wilson

DROY: Tariq Woolen, Ahmad Gardner

COTY: Nick Sirianni, Kevin O'Connell — NFL Blasts (@nflblasts) December 13, 2022

If Houston is smart, this “lingering” injury will linger until the final minutes of week 18, so Pierce has fresh legs for the 2023 campaign. If general manger Nick Caserio is worth the hype, Pierce will have a new quarterback, a few more offensive weapons around him, and a better coaching staff to put him in position to snatch the title of best running back in Texans history.

Or, the Texans will Texan that up too...

Now Rex Burkhead gets to rush for .2 yards per carry vs the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend. #joy