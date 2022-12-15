Battle Red Blog’s Power Rankings: Week 15

Those poor Houston Texans.

Those poor, poor Texans…

Even in a game like this, where the two-headed quarterback philosophy was fully embraced, authoring a barrage of scoring, it still just wasn’t enough to stop Houston from getting in their own way.

Even two picks by returner Tremon Smith couldn’t save them…

Regardless, it was still the best Texans performance in a very long time, and their best performance as a team this year. The offensive line and Dameon Pierce were in sync for most of the game - before the latter was sidelined with a mild high ankle sprain - gaining 78 yards on the ground. Jeff Driskel, the gadget quarterback that saw plenty of snaps on Sunday, ended up being a great rushing compliment with 36 yards of his own.

And finally, FINALLY, Davis Mills had a pretty good game in 2022. 16/21 for 175 yard, averaging 8.3 per attempt, an interception, and a passer rating of 80.5 isn’t going to blow your socks off, but it’s far better than we’ve come to expect out of the third round disappointment.

On Sunday, the Houston Texans get to try and conquer Goliath again when the host the Kansas City Chiefs in Justin Reid’s return to NRG Stadium. Normally, I would’ve used this opportunity to state my expectations of Mahomes making the Houston safeties look terrible, but after Jalen Pitre’s play at Dallas, I can’t be so sure! Last year, Davis Mills dramatically improved in the final handful of games played by the 2021 Texans, maybe he can repeat that late-season exceptional play again.