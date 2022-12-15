Thursday Night Football Open Thread - 49ers at Seahawks

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA.

TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime

Radio: ESPN Radio 97.5 FM

Hey gang, it’s time once again for your Thursday Night prime time football matchup! This week is a battle of the NFC West between two teams that really don’t like each other and for good reason: the Niners and the Seahawks.

Given that this game might have some significant playoff implications, this game might actually be a TNF that’s worth tuning into. Because no matter how bad these teams are in any year, they always seem to put together an interesting and entertaining game when they play in prime time. So maybe we’ll get to watch a fun game between a dominant San Francisco offense (now with 100% more Brock Purdy under center) and a scrappy Seahawks team with probable Comeback Player of the Year Geno Smith.

The only thing that might make it better is making a bit of scratch on the side while you’re watching so allow me to give you my picks for tonight’s game, brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

For entertainment purposes only.

Please do not take financial advice from a football blog.

Enjoy the game y’all.