Texans vs. Chiefs Injury Report: Starting Cornerbacks Not Practicing

The Houston Texans fought hard against one of the best teams in football in the Dallas Cowboys but ended up with another loss, bringing their record to 1-11-1.

The Texans will be going up against another one of the best teams in football, the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Houston.

Here is a look at Thursday’s injury report:

Did Not Participate:

WR Nico Collins (Foot)

LG Justin McCray (Hamstring)

CB Derek Stingley Jr. (Hamstring)

RB Dameon Pierce (Ankle)

CB Steven Nelson (Foot)

DL Taylor Stallworth (Calf).

Limited Participation:

WR Brandin Cooks (Calf)

LG Kenyon Green (Ankle)

Full Participation:

FB Troy Hairston (calf)

DT Kurt Hinish (Shoulder)

DT Roy Lopez (Hip)

LT Laremy Tunsil (Illness).

The Houston Texans are likely to be without one of their starting receivers, their starting running back and both starting cornerbacks this weekend.

Teams release updates on the injury report Wednesday-Friday, with Friday designating players as healthy, probable, questionable, doubtful or out. Then, 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, teams release their inactive lists, which may include players on the injury report.