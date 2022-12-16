As a Houston Texans fan, it’s hard to hear “Kansas City Chiefs” and not have your jaw clench.

From the infamous Brian Hoyer Bowl, to the biggest blown halftime playoff lead in recent history, the Chiefs are often on the other end of H-Town football misfortune.

The only real silver lining this week is the Texans don’t have much to lose... except by winning.

Houston currently holds the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears are currently sitting at three wins each. So, if Houston were to manage to win two more games this year - no, seriously, stop laughing - they could actually lose the top pick to the orange donkeys or toothless bears.

But, yeah, that’s ain’t happenin’.

The only true way to win this for the Texans is to get out of the game with no further injuries. Running back Dameon Pierce, who suffered a high ankle sprain last week against the Dallas Cowboys, is officially out for this one. Nico Collins, Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green are also on the most current injury report as of this writing.

Hopefully, Jalen Pitre can stay healthy.

Quick Hits: Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans Preview

Chiefs lead all-time series, 6-5

STREAKS: Chiefs have won two of last three

LAST GAME: 9/10/20: Texans 20 at Chiefs 34

LAST GAME AT SITE: 10/8/17: Chiefs 42, Texans 34

Kansas City Chiefs Stats

QB PATRICK MAHOMES passed for 352 yards & 3 TDs last week, his 24th-career game with 300+ pass yards & 3+ TD passes, surpassing HOFer Dan Marino (23 games) for most-ever by QB in first six seasons. Has 300+ pass yards in 7 of past 8. Has 3 TD passes in 4 of past 5 on road. Has 11 TDs vs. INT with 120.8 rating in 3 career starts vs. Hou., incl. postseason, with 3+ TD passes in each game. Leads NFL with 4,160 pass yards & 33 TD passes & joined HOFer Peyton Manning as only QBs ever with 4,000+ pass yards in 5 of 1st 6 seasons.

RB ISIAH PACHECO (rookie) had 93 scrimmage yards (70 rush, 23 rec.) last week & aims for 6th in row with 80+ scrimmage yards. Has rush TD in 2 of past 3.

RB JERICK MCKINNON led team with season-high 134 scrimmage yards (112 rec., 22 rush) & career-high 2 rec. TDs in Week 14, his 2nd-career game with 100+ rec. yards.

TE TRAVIS KELCE had 71 rec. yards last week & aims for 9th in row with 50+ rec. yards. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. Hou. with TD catch, incl. postseason. Leads TEs with 1,039 rec. yards & is 1st TE ever with 1,000+ rec. yards in 7 seasons.

WR JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER had 9 catches for 74 yards & TD in Week 14. Has TD catch in 2 of past 3 on road. Has rec. TD in each of his 2 career games vs. Hou.

DT CHRIS JONES had PD & 11th sack of season last week. Has sack in 4 of past 5 & 0.5+ sacks in 7 of past 8. Had 1.5 sacks in last meeting.

DE FRANK CLARK had 4th sack of season in Week 14. Had sack in last meeting.

DE GEORGE KARLAFTIS (rookie) aims for 4th in row with sack.

LB NICK BOLTON aims for 5th in row with 9+ tackles. Ranks 4th in NFL with 131 tackles.

LB WILLIE GAY had 47-yard INT-TD last week, 1st-career TD. Aims for 6th in row with TFL

Texans' two QB system @KPRC2 worked against the Cowboys. Now, offense faces Chiefs front seven headlined by Chris Jones pic.twitter.com/mCvqijUq1e — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 14, 2022

Houston Texans Stats

QB DAVIS MILLS completed 16 of 21 atts. (76.2 pct.) for 175 yards last week. Has 2 TD passes in 3 of 4 career starts vs. AFC West.

QB JEFF DRISKEL had 1st TD pass of season in Week 14.

RB DAMEON PIERCE (rookie) rushed for 78 yards & TD last week. Aims for 3rd in row with 75+ scrimmage yards. Has 95+ scrimmage yards in 2 of his past 3 at home. Leads rookies with 1,104 scrimmage yards & 939 rush yards & can become 3rd Hou. rookie ever with 1,000+ rush yards, joining Steve Slaton (2008) & Domanick Williams (2003).

WR BRANDIN COOKS aims for his 3rd in row overall with 55+ rec. yards & 3rd in row at home with 70+ rec. yards. Has 85+ rec. yards in 2 of his past 3 vs. KC. Is 1 of 4 in NFL (Mike Evans, DeAndre Hopkins & Travis Kelce) with 500+ rec. yards in each of past 9 seasons.

WR NICO COLLINS has 5+ catches in 3 of his past 4.

WR CHRIS MOORE led team with career highs in catches (10) & rec. yards (124) last week.

WR AMARI RODGERS had career-best 57 rec. yards & 1st-career TD catch in Week 14.

TE JORDAN AKINS had rec. TD in last meeting.

S JALEN PITRE (rookie) aims for 4th in row with PD & 3rd in row with 12+ tackles. Leads all rookies with 104 tackles & is 3rd Texans rookie ever with 100+ tackles.

CB TREMON SMITH had 1st 2 career INTs last week. Selected by KC in 6th round of 2018 NFL Draft & appeared in 15 games with club.

CB DESMOND KING aims for 5th in row with 5+ tackles. Has TFL in 2 of past 3.

LB CHRISTIAN KIRKSEY had season-high 10 tackles & PD last week. Has TFL in 3 of past 4.

DE OGBO OKORONKWO had sack, FF & PD in Week 14. Aims for 3rd in row with sack.

Quick Hits Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans

The Chiefs don’t always rocket out of the gate, often waiting to let the other team show their hand before making halftime adjustments that put down the opponent like a bad habit. To that end, expect this one to seem “close” until the 3rd quarter when Andy Reid, Eric Bieniemy and the Chiefs offense puts the pedal to the metal.

Kansas City Chiefs: 38

Houston Texans: 17