Saturday Footballganza! NFL Saturday Football Open Thread

Hi! Well this is unusual isn’t it? Thanks to college football bowl season, the NFL has filled the void left by CFB by giving us three games to watch today. Which games? Well, I’m glad you asked!

Starting the day off at 1 p.m. CST, we get an aperitif, an amuse bouche if you will, of a football game when the Indianapolis Colts will face off against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis. Following that at 3:30 p.m. CST, we get a mini-hate week when America will watch ol’ What’s-His-Face, who we do not talk about, and the Cleveland Browns welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Cleveland. Finally, the main event, live from exciting Buffalo, New York, it’s an AFC East tilt between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills at 7:15 p.m. CST; that should get you to the end of the night so you can watch your Houston Texans (and mine) play against the vaunted Kansas City Chiefs on Kirby Drive.

And if you needed more inducement to watch these three games, here are my picks for those games.

As always, this is for entertainment purposes only. Please do not take financial advice from a football blog.

Enjoy the games, y’all.