BREAKING: Texans Place RB Dameon Pierce, CB Derek Stingley Jr. on IR

With four games left to go in the regular season, the Houston Texans are shutting down some of their top rookies, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Texans have placed star rookie RB Dameon Pierce on injured reserve. His season is now over. CB Derek Stingley, Jr. and DT Taylor Stallworth were placed on IR as well.

Pierce built himself an Offensive Rookie of the Year resume with 939 yards in just 14 games. Had he suited up for one more game this season, he likely would have become the first Texans running back to run for 1000 yards since Carlos Hyde in 2019. Only Steve Slaton in 2008 ran for more yards in his rookie season in Texans franchise history.

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., the third overall pick in this year’s draft, has not played since Week 10 with a hamstring injury. He finishes his rookie season with 43 tackles and an interception.