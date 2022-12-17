Texans vs. Chiefs: Final Injury Report

The Houston Texans fought hard against one of the best teams in football in the Dallas Cowboys but ended up with another loss, bringing their record to 1-11-1.

The Texans will be going up against another one of the best teams in football, the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Houston.

Did Not Participate / Out:

WR Nico Collins (Foot)

CB Derek Stingley Jr. (Hamstring)

RB Dameon Pierce (Ankle)

CB Steven Nelson (Foot)

DL Taylor Stallworth (Calf)

WR Brandin Cooks (Calf)

LG Kenyon Green (Ankle)

Limited Participation / Questionable:

LG Justin McCray (Hamstring)

Full Participation / Healthy:

FB Troy Hairston (calf)

DT Kurt Hinish (Shoulder)

DT Roy Lopez (Hip)

LT Laremy Tunsil (Illness)

The Houston Texans are major underdogs entering their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Houston, which is no surprise. The team is extremely banged up and will be without at least six starters.

Teams release updates on the injury report Wednesday-Friday, with Friday designating players as healthy, probable, questionable, doubtful or out. Then, 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, teams release their inactive lists, which may include players on the injury report.