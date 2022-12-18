Texans Compete vs. Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs, But Fall in OT

The Houston Texans (1-12-1) are leaving the field disappointed once again after a 30-24 overtime loss to the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs (11-3).

With the victory, the Chiefs have clinched a playoff spot and secured their seventh consecutive division title.

Even though the Texans lost, their effort is not something they should be upset about. The team competed hard against one of the best teams in the league, but fell short in overtime.

Throughout the game, the two teams traded blows and the Texans didn’t look like a one-win team in December. But the Chiefs also didn’t look like a 10-win team themselves. Kansas City had several opportunities to pull away, but the team never put its foot on the gas.

The Chiefs had a chance to win the game in regulation with a last-second field goal, but Harrison Butker (who also missed an extra point in the first half), sailed a 51-yard attempt wide right to push the game in overtime.

After the Chiefs couldn’t score on the opening drive during overtime, Texans quarterback Davis Mills fumbled the ball in overtime from their first play from scrimmage. The Chiefs recovered, and then scored the game-winning touchdown on the next play with a 26-yard rushing score from Jerick McKinnon.

McKinnon had 122 yards from scrimmage, and a pair of touchdowns - one through the air another on the ground.

The Texans are back in action Saturday when the team takes on the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon on Christmas Eve.