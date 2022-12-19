Monday Night Football Open Thread: Rams at Packers

Hey, just because I’m on vacation doesn’t mean I don’t have y’all covered for tonight’s MNF game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers.

Man, talk about a bad weather situation for the Rams. On the Monday before Christmas, they have to leave sunny, and more importantly warm, Los Angeles to fly to east-central Wisconsin to play a night game where the temperature, as I’m currently writing this, is 15 degrees. So by the time the game rolls around tonight, it wouldn’t be too surprising if the weather got down into single digits.

Nope. Don’t envy them in the slightest.

As for the game itself, well, we’ve seen better games in primetime, but with it being this cold and windy and probably snowing according to the forecast, that should make for an entertaining game because snow is always fun.

Who: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

What: Monday Night Football (duh)

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

When: Monday, December 19, 2022 at 7:05 p.m. CST

Why: SNOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWWW!!!!

Channel: ESPN/ESPN2 (Final Manningcast of the season)

And here are my picks for tonight’s game, brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Enjoy the game and Merry Tex-Mas.