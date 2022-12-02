LISTEN: Texans in for a painful weekend against Browns

Colton Molesky and Cory DLG go through the Xs and Os of the Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans game. They discuss possible Deshaun Watson rust, how a bad team can play against the run and what QB gives the Texans their best chance. They close with a few picks.

