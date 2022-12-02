Texans vs. Browns Final Injury Report: Leading Receiver Ruled OUT

The Houston Texans are coming off another embarrassing loss to the Miami Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns are coming off a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Texans will be going up against their former franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is making his return to the NFL.

Here is a look at the Houston Texans final injury report:

OUT:

WR Brandin Cooks (Calf)

CB Derek Stingley Jr (Hamstring)

Questionable:

RB Rex Burkhead (Concussion)

Full Participation / Good To Go:

LG Kenyon Green (Illness)

LB Christian Harris (Shoulder)

The Houston Texans will be without arguably their best player on offense and defense on Sunday. Standout rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr will be out yet again after not practicing all week with a lingering hamstring injury and leading receiver Brandin Cooks will be out with a calf injury.

