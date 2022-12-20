Poll: Which Part of the Current Houston Texans Would You Keep?

This is not news: the current iteration of the Houston Texans is a total train wreck.

Who is to blame for this? Aside from Cal McNair that is...

Well, the on field performance falls into three categories: GM/Scouting, Coaching and Roster.

Heading into the off-season, knowing that McNair is likely to McNair it all up again, if YOU were the owner what facet of the team would you keep to build on going forward?

Houston Texans General Manager and Scouting Department

This is one of those areas that’s very hard for someone without an intimate knowledge of behind the scenes workings to truly grade. For example: the head coaching hires. Did general manager Nick Caserio want David Culley and Lovie Smith? Or, were those choices made for him?

Did Caserio develop a trustworthy scouting department? Did that department bring back rock solid evidence that Derek Stingley Jr was the best player available when Caserio handed in the first pick of the Texans draft last April? Or, did Lovie Smith have enough influence to convince Caserio to hand in that card, over say, Sauce Gardner?

Did that same scouting team give high marks to Davis Mills? Dameon Pierce? Jalen Pitre? The information is out there, but requires a fair bit of data mining and insider info to truly reveal.

However, at the end of the day, the GM and Scouts are responsible for the head coaching hire and roster building. On paper at least.

Houston Texans Coaching Staff

Finding someone, anyone, who was excited when Lovie Smith was elevated to head coach suddenly last off-season is like searching for a needle in a haystack. Unless you count Smith’s family and close friends.

Rolling with no defensive coordinator made even less sense, especially after all the proof any Texans fan could ever need that no one person should have two full time jobs. (see: BOB).

Promoting Pep Hamilton to offensive coordinator was seemingly the only move that made a lot of sense...only to have Hamilton preside over one of the worst offenses in recent memory.

Houston Texans Roster

It’s news to absolutely no one that this might be the least talented roster in Texas professional football history. However, there are some talented players. And, a lot of the players are trying their best, even if they run out of talent before they can fully hang with NFL caliber opponents.

Names like Laremy Tunsil, Brandin Cooks, Dameon Pierce, Nico Collins, Jalen Pitre and a few others do offer a nice core of players to build around for the future. Unfortunately, they’ve not been able to pull together a solid performance more than once all season.

That brings us back to the topic at hand:

Which Part of the Current Houston Texans Would You Keep?

If you had to keep one facet of this current team, what part would that be?