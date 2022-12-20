SB Nation Reacts Results: DeMeco Ryans Next Texans Head Coach?

After the Houston Texans overtime loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, let’s see how the fans view the team.

According to this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, 53 percent of fans believe the team is heading in the right direction, which is a 31-point increase from the week before. The team’s performances in the past two games against quality opponents have restored some faith.

Despite the strong performances over the past two weeks, only 18 percent of fans believe Lovie Smith should return in 2023. Majority of fans think DeMeco Ryans, a former Texans linebacker and the current San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, should be the next head coach. Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy received six percent of the votes, while 20 percent voted for another option.

Texans offensive lineman Kenyon Green hasn’t played 100 percent of the snaps since Week 11. While he sat out this past week with an injury, 82 percent of fans think he should be the full-time guard when he returns.

The Texans return to the field Saturday against the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m.

