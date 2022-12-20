 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Texans: Week 15 Snap Counts

Who played the most for the Texans against the Chiefs?

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s a look at this week’s Houston Texans snap counts against the Kansas City Chiefs:

Week 15 Snap Counts

Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Laremy Tunsil T 63 100
Tytus Howard T 63 100
A.J. Cann G 63 100
Scott Quessenberry C 63 100
Charlie Heck T 63 100
Chris Moore WR 55 87
Phillip Dorsett WR 54 86
Davis Mills QB 52 83
Teagan Quitoriano TE 51 81
Amari Rodgers WR 32 51
Jordan Akins TE 30 48
Dare Ogunbowale RB 27 43
Royce Freeman RB 24 38
Jeff Driskel QB 18 29
Rex Burkhead RB 12 19
Mason Schreck TE 10 16
Troy Hairston FB 8 13
Brevin Jordan TE 5 8
Defense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Desmond King CB 77 100
Tremon Smith CB 77 100
Jalen Pitre FS 77 100
Christian Harris LB 77 100
Christian Kirksey LB 76 99
Maliek Collins DT 48 62
Jonathan Owens DT 47 61
Roy Lopez DT 45 58
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE 45 58
Jerry Hughes DE 42 55
Tavierre Thomas CB 40 52
Rasheem Green DE 31 40
M.J. Stewart SS 30 39
Jake Hansen LB 30 39
Kurt Hinish DT 27 35
Thomas Booker DT 26 34
Jonathan Greenard DE 21 27
Mario Addison DE 19 25
Eric Murray FS 7 9
Blake Cashman LB 4 5
Neville Hewitt LB 1 1

NOTES:

  • The Texans once again opted to play two quarterbacks against the Chiefs. While Davis Mills saw 83 percent of the snaps, Jeff Driskel played in 29 percent.
  • Chris Moore led all receivers with 87 percent of the snaps. Phillip Dorsett was right behind him with 86 percent and Amari Rodgers played 51 percent.
  • With Dameon Pierce out, Dare Ogunbowale led all running backs in snaps with 43 percent. Royce Freeman made his 2022 debut with 38 percent of snaps, while Rex Burkhead played in just 19 percent.
  • There were four defensive players who saw every snap: linebacker Christian Harris, safety Jalen Pitre, cornerback Desmond King, and for the first time this season, cornerback Tremon Smith.
  • Defensive end Jonathan Greenard played in his first game since Week 4. He was on the field for 27 percent of the defensive snaps.

