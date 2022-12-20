Chiefs vs. Texans: Week 15 Snap Counts

Here’s a look at this week’s Houston Texans snap counts against the Kansas City Chiefs:
Week 15 Snap Counts
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Laremy Tunsil T
|63
|100
|Tytus Howard T
|63
|100
|A.J. Cann G
|63
|100
|Scott Quessenberry C
|63
|100
|Charlie Heck T
|63
|100
|Chris Moore WR
|55
|87
|Phillip Dorsett WR
|54
|86
|Davis Mills QB
|52
|83
|Teagan Quitoriano TE
|51
|81
|Amari Rodgers WR
|32
|51
|Jordan Akins TE
|30
|48
|Dare Ogunbowale RB
|27
|43
|Royce Freeman RB
|24
|38
|Jeff Driskel QB
|18
|29
|Rex Burkhead RB
|12
|19
|Mason Schreck TE
|10
|16
|Troy Hairston FB
|8
|13
|Brevin Jordan TE
|5
|8
|Defense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Desmond King CB
|77
|100
|Tremon Smith CB
|77
|100
|Jalen Pitre FS
|77
|100
|Christian Harris LB
|77
|100
|Christian Kirksey LB
|76
|99
|Maliek Collins DT
|48
|62
|Jonathan Owens DT
|47
|61
|Roy Lopez DT
|45
|58
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE
|45
|58
|Jerry Hughes DE
|42
|55
|Tavierre Thomas CB
|40
|52
|Rasheem Green DE
|31
|40
|M.J. Stewart SS
|30
|39
|Jake Hansen LB
|30
|39
|Kurt Hinish DT
|27
|35
|Thomas Booker DT
|26
|34
|Jonathan Greenard DE
|21
|27
|Mario Addison DE
|19
|25
|Eric Murray FS
|7
|9
|Blake Cashman LB
|4
|5
|Neville Hewitt LB
|1
|1
NOTES:
- The Texans once again opted to play two quarterbacks against the Chiefs. While Davis Mills saw 83 percent of the snaps, Jeff Driskel played in 29 percent.
- Chris Moore led all receivers with 87 percent of the snaps. Phillip Dorsett was right behind him with 86 percent and Amari Rodgers played 51 percent.
- With Dameon Pierce out, Dare Ogunbowale led all running backs in snaps with 43 percent. Royce Freeman made his 2022 debut with 38 percent of snaps, while Rex Burkhead played in just 19 percent.
- There were four defensive players who saw every snap: linebacker Christian Harris, safety Jalen Pitre, cornerback Desmond King, and for the first time this season, cornerback Tremon Smith.
- Defensive end Jonathan Greenard played in his first game since Week 4. He was on the field for 27 percent of the defensive snaps.
