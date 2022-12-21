LISTEN: Quick summary of AFC South as the Season Closes

Cory DLG and Producer Nico take a tour through the current chaos of the AFC South and examine the playoff implications from the next three weeks of inter-divisional matchups. They also take a stab at picking who will win the AFC South Divisional crown in what has been a chaotic year for all four teams.

Battle Red Radio is on iTunes here.

Click here for the direct RSS Feed.

Follow Cory DLG on Twitter: @corydlg

Follow Colton Molesky on Twitter: @CMoleskyNBC15

Follow Battle Red Blog on Twitter: @battleredblog

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to @battleredblog on Twitter. Please leave any request to add the RSS feed to any other podcast on another site here as well.

Please leave any questions and comments for the next podcast in the comment section.

Stay tuned for Battle Red Radio throughout the Houston Texans season. The next episode is just around the corner.