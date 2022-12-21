Laremy Tunsil: Houston Texans’ Starting LT, Team Captain and 2023 Pro Bowl Starter

The Pro Bowl. While this is no longer going to be the “All-Star” game of old, this is still an honor which players will strive for after a long season of NFL games. For the Houston Texans, currently with the worst record in the league, it didn’t figure that they would have a lot of candidates. However, even the worst of teams can have some pretty good players.

In breaking news, Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil was announced as a starting Offensive Tackle for the AFC squad. This is Tunsil’s 3rd Pro Bowl appearance, following his appearances in 2019 and 2020. All of these appearances have been since Tunsil joined the Texans in 2019. This season, Tunsil has only surrendered one, yes, ONE sack this season, along with just two QB hits and eight pressures, starting 14 games for the Texans this season. Tunsil is currently only one of four NFL offensive lineman to allow less than 2.0 sacks on the season (interestingly enough, one of other four is fellow Texans OT Tytus Howard) Tunsil currently leads all NFL linemen with the best pass blocking grade (91.3) according to Pro Football Focus.

Additionally, Tunsil has also helped the once morbid Texans’ run game show some semblance of life. While a good part of that is due to the natural talents of Dameon Pierce, a running back has to have some quality upfront in order to make any real gains in the NFL. Tunsil is a key leader in that department, aiding Pierce to rank eighth in the league in yards per game before the rookie went on IR to end his promising rookie season.

While Tunsil is the only Texans player named a starter, several other Texans warranted alternate status. They are:

DL Jerry Hughes

RB Dameon Pierce

K Ka’imi Fairbairn

P Cameron Johnston

This season is likely to go down as one of the worst in franchise history. However, the struggles of the Texans are not the fault of their team captain and now designated Pro Bowl starting Left Tackle. Laremy Tunsil will join the other Pro Bowl Selectees in Las Vegas on Feb 5th.

Congratulations to Mr. Laremy Tunsil! Surely a nice early Christmas present for him and all Texans fandom.