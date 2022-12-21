Texans vs. Titans Injury Report: Starting Receiver & Cornerback Return To Practice

The Houston Texans fought hard against the Kansas City Chiefs to the very end but could not get the job done. The team has looked much improved in recent weeks but still has a long way to go.

Here is a look at the Houston Texans Wednesday injury report before their matchup against the Titans in Tennessee.

Did Not Participate:

WR Nico Collins (Foot)

LG Kenyon Green (Ankle)

DE Jerry Hughes (Rest)

DE Mario Addison (Rest)

DT Maliek Collins (Rest)

Limited Participation:

LG Justin McCray (Hamstring)

WR Chris Moore (Foot)

Full Participation:

WR Brandin Cooks (Calf)

LB Christian Kirksey (Elbow)

CB Steven Nelson (Foot / Knee)

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (Illness)

LT Laremy Tunsil (Illness)

The Houston Texans could be getting multiple starters back this weekend. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Steven Nelson are practicing fully after missing multiple games.

Teams release updates on the injury report Wednesday-Friday, with Friday designating players as healthy, probable, questionable, doubtful or out. Then, 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, teams release their inactive lists, which may include players on the injury report.