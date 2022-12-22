Thursday Night Football Open Thread - Jaguars at Jets

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ.

TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime

Radio: ESPN Radio 97.5 FM

You know how you know the world has gone all topsy-turvy? When you can watch a Jacksonville Jaguars/New York Jets matchup in late December and it means anything more than just jockeying for draft positions. One or possibly both of these teams could end up in the AFC playoffs this year, which is, I’m pretty sure, is what happens after the fifth seal has been opened.

Trevor Lawrence has started playing like the top overall pick that the Jags had been hoping for as long as...well...time immemorial? It sure feels like time immemorial, but I’m pretty sure it’s not quite that long.

The Jets, meanwhile, have figured out a way to not be complete trash while still employing Zach Wilson at quarterback, so figure that one out.

Is it going to be a good game? Who the hell knows. It’s the Thursday before Tex-Mas and there are sooooo many things going on that I don’t have time to give you a full and complete breakdown and it’s late so I don’t really feel like it anyway if I did.

Instead, I’ll give you some picks that I made by pulling pieces of paper out of my Houston Astros World Series cap. Nothing but the finest prognostications for you here on Thursday Night Football.

Here are my picks for tonight’s game, brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

For entertainment purposes only. Please do not take financial advice from a football blog.

Enjoy the game, y’all.